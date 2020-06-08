KSP SI Result 2020: Second Provisional List for Police Sub Inspector Civil Out @ksp.gov.in, Check direct Link here

KSP SI Result 2020: Karnataka State Police has released Police Sub Inspector Civil Second Provisional List at the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in. Candidates appeared in the KSP PSI Exam 2020 against advertisement no.84/Rect-02/2019-20 can check the result on the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

The department has published the provisional list zone wise including Mysuru City, Eastern Range, Davanagere, COP, Hubbali-Dharwad City and Northern Range, Belgavi. Candidates can check their provisional list at the official website by clicking on the respective zone.

According to the provisional list, the KSP SI Provisional List has prepared on the basis of Medical Exam. All those who have been selected in the medical exam are called for document verification for the appointment to the post of Sub Inspector Police Civil. The final appointment is subject to the verification of Annual Performance Report and Departmental Enquiries if any pending against any of the In-service candidates.

The select list is subject to the final decision of the Hon'ble Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal/Hon’able High Court of Karnataka/Hon’able Supreme Court of India. Candidates can check KSP PSI Second Provisional List 2020 directly by clicking on the below link.

Download KSP PSI Second Provisional List 2020

