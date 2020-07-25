KSP SI Admit Card 2020 out for Document Verification @ksp.gov.in, Check KSP SRSI Admit Card Direct Download Link Here

KSP SI Admit Card 2019: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the admit card for attending Document Verification for the post of Special Reserve Sub Inspector (KSRP) 2019 (Advt No. 86-2/2019-20). Candidates who have qualified in the KSP SRSI 2020 Exam can download the admit card through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

The direct link of downloading KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020 is given below. The exact date of document verification is mentioned on the admit card. Candidates can download the KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

Click on KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter the Roll Number, Password, Captcha Code and Click on the submit button.

KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download and save KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

Download KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020

Official Website

A few days back, the board had released a provisional select list on its website. In which, 40 candidates were selected into under one select list.

All selected candidates are advised to take all supporting documents on the day of document verification. Candidates can directly download KSP SRSI Admit Card 2020 clicking on the above link. This recruitment process is going to be held to recruit 40 vacancies of Special Reserve Sub Inspector (KSRP) (Men) (Non-Hyderabad-Karnataka) including Service.

