Pareeksha Bhavan KTET Answer Key 2023 OUT at ktet.kerala.gov.in: Download Category 1, 2, 3 and 4 PDF

KTET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates can download KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key, and KTET Category 4 Answer Key PDF Here.

KTET Answer Key 2023 OUT: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the answer key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) held on May 30 and 31, 2023. Those who appeared in Kerala TET Exam can check the answers to the question paper. The answer key is released in a PDF for all the categories including Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4. The answer key consists of Set A, SET B, SET C and SET D.

KTET Answer Key 2023 Download Links

KTET Category 1 Answer Key, KTET Category 2 Answer Key, KTET Category 3 Answer Key and KTET Category 4 Answer Key are available on the official website i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in. Also, the direct links are provided in the article below:

KTET Category 1 Answer Key Link Download Here KTET Category 2 Answer Key Link Download Here KTET Category 3 Answer Key Link Download Here KTET Category 4 Answer Key Link Download Here

KTET March 2023 was conducted for Category 1 for teachers who applied for classes 1st to 5th class, Category 2 for teachers who applied for 6th to 8th class, Category 3 for teachers who applied for 8th to 10th class, and Category 4 for Language Teachers.

KTET Answer Key 2023 Overview

The important details regarding the answer key are provided in the table below:

Name of the Exam Body Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala and Kerala Government Education Board (KGEB) Exam Name Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Exam Category Category I (Lower Primary Classes) Category II (Upper Primary Classes) Category III (High School Classes) and Category IV (for Language Teachers – Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary classes), Specialist Teachers (Art & Crafts) and Physical Education Teachers. Exam Mode Online/Offline Total Marks of the Exam 150 Marks Total Questions in the Exam 150 Questions Language of the Exam Category 1,2,4 - Malayalam or English Category 3 - English only Official Website ktet.kerala.gov.in

How to Download KTET Answer Key 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download the answer key from the official website below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KTET - ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY MAR 2023 Category III Category IV’ or ‘PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY MAR 2022 Category I Category II’

Step 3: Download Kerala TET Answer Key PDF for Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4

Step 4: Take the print out of the answer key for future use

The online applications were invited from the teachers from 03 to 17 April 2023 on the official website. Category 1 consisted of questions from Child Development & Pedagogy, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, Category 2 from Child Development & Pedagogy, Category 3 from Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude, and Category 4 from Child Development & Pedagogy