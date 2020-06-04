KVS 2020 Teacher Recruitment: Joining Date of New Teachers Extended by Kendriya Vidyalaya due to COVID-19 Lockdown

As per the official notification date 25th May 2020, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has extended the joining date of new teachers in view of the countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic. There are total 6 Posting Zones - Central Zone, North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, South Zone and North -Eastern Zone where the new Batch of Primary Teachers (PRTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) was supposed to join their duties. However, due to countrywide lockdown candidates are unable to travel to their posting zones and join on allocated timeline. Let’s look at the detail of the official notification released by KVS for Extension of Joining Time for PRT & TGT Teachers:

KVS Official Notification for Extension of Joining Time in view of Countrywide Lockdown

The notification stated that “It has come to the notice that many candidates, who were given, posting on direct recruitment and extension in time to join their duties due to sudden lockdown, could not join the place of posting within the allotted time as the effective period of extension or joining fell within the lockdown. Some of such candidates are also representing their cases for further extension of time to KVS (HQ).”

KVS examined the matter and made the following decision regarding extension of joining time for the above candidates:

All the Deputy Commissioners of all the Regional Offices are authorized to grant further extension in joining time for one month after lifting of lockdown and normalization of functioning of public transport to the candidates, who have been given extension in time to join the place of posting but could not join the place due to lockdown in the entire country.

All the Deputy Commissioners are also authorized to grant further extension in time for 1 month after lifting of lockdown and normalization of functioning of public transport to the Primary Teachers (PRTs) & Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), who have been given offer of promotion to the post of HM through Limited Departmental Examination, w.e.f., 1st April 2020 with the instructions to join the place of posting upto 15th April 2020 but they could not join the place of posting due to Lockdown.

KVS 2020 Posting Zones

Below is the Zone List for KVS PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Recruitment Process:

S. No. Zone Name States Name under the Specific Zone 1 Central Zone 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Madhya Pradesh 3. Chhattisgarh 2 North Zone 1. Chandigarh 2. Delhi 3. Haryana 4. Himachal Pradesh 5. Jammu and Kashmir 6. Punjab 7. Uttarakhand 3 East Zone 1. West Bengal 2. Bihar 3. Jharkhand 4. Odisha 5. Sikkim Click here to know the latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of KVS PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam 4 West Zone 1. Rajasthan 2. Maharashtra 3. Goa 4. Gujarat 5. Daman and Diu 6. Dadra Nagar and Haveli 5 South Zone 1. Karnataka 2. Tamil Nadu 3. Andhra Pradesh 4. Kerala 5. Telangana 6. Lakshadweep 7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 North -Eastern Zone 1. Assam 2. Meghalaya 3. Manipur 4. Mizoram 5. Arunachal Pradesh 6. Tripura 7. Nagaland

KVS 2020 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) Posts can be an excellent opportunity for those candidates who aspire to become a Government School Teacher with good salary package and perquisites.

