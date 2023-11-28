KVS Final Result 2023 Declared for PRT, TGT and Other Posts, Download PDF Here

KVS Final Result 2023 has been announced by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on its official website for the post of TGT, Librarian, Hindi Translator, Librarian and PRT on

KVS Final Result 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya has released the final result for the post of TGT ( Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Social studies, Maths, Science, P & HE, WE), Librarian, Hindi Translator, Librarian and PRT Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the interview can check the list of all provisionally selected candidates in this article below.

Selected candidates are required to appear for verification of eligibility criteria i.e. education qualification, experience, caste certificate etc as per the advertisement. In case, any candidate is found ineligible at any stage of the recruitment process i.e. at the time of joining or after joining by the appointing /reporting authority, his/her candidature /offer of appointment will be withdrawn/cancelled.

KVS Final Result Download 2023

The candidates can check the pdf for the mentioned posts through the provided links given below.

kvs prt final result pdf download here kvs tgt final result pdf download here kvs hindi translator final result pdf download here kvs librarian result pdf download here

The final results for PGT, Vice Principal, ASO, SSO, and JSA were released earlier on the official website. Now, the school has announced the result for above-mentioned posts.

Vice Principal Result PGT Result Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Result Librarian Result Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Result Sr. Secretariat Assistant (SSA) Result

How to Download KVS Final Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the KVS

Step 2: Click on ‘download’ pdf given against ‘Provisional list of Selected candidates for the post of TGT ( Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Social studies, Maths, Science, P & HE, WE, AE)’ or ‘Provisional list of Selected candidates for the post Hindi Translator.’ or ‘Provisional list of selected candidates for the post of Primary Teacher.’

Step 3: Check ‘Roll Number’, ‘Name of Candidate’, ‘Gender', Category’, ‘SubCat’, ‘Date of Birth and 'Total ‘Weightage’ of selected candidates

Step 4: Take the printout for future use