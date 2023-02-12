KVS Exam Analysis 2023: TGT Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is conducting the KVS TGT 2023 exam from 12th to 14th February 2023 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of 3176 teaching posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Today, the KVS TGT Teacher exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for the subjects Social Studies and Science. Candidates can check here the detailed KVS Exam Analysis 2023 below. We have shared the KVS Paper Analysis here in detail.
The KVS PGT TGT PRT 2023 is being held for the recruitment of 13000+ KVS teaching posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Primary Teachers (Music). The KVS PGT TGT PRT Selection Process consists of 3 phases for all teaching posts: Written Examination, Demo Teaching, and Interview. As per the KVS TGT exam pattern, KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) written exam shall be held for subjects English, Hindi, Social Science, Science, Maths, Sanskrit, and Physical Health & Education.
KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates can check below the latest exam pattern, sections, number of questions in each section, and marking scheme for KVS TGT Exam.
|
Test
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
Proficiency in Languages
|
20 marks
|
180 minutes
|
General English
|
10 questions
|
General Hindi
|
10 questions
|
Part II
|
General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers
|
20 marks
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
10 ques.
|
Reasoning Ability
|
5 ques.
|
Computer Literacy
|
5 ques.
|
Part III
|
Perspectives on Education and Leadership
|
40
|
Understanding the Learner
|
10 questions
|
Understanding Teaching Learning
|
15 questions
|
Creating a Conducive Learning Environment
|
15 questions
|
School Organization and Leadership
|
Perspectives in Education
|
Part IV
|
Subject-specific Syllabus
|
100 marks
KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023 Overall Difficulty Level & Topics Asked
Let us see the subject-wise paper review for the KVS TGT 2023 exam. Today, the KVS TGT Teacher exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for the subjects Social Studies (One Shift) and Science (two shifts).
|
Sections
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General English
|
5-6
|
Easy
|
General Hindi
|
7-8
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|
6-7
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning Ability
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Computer Literacy
|
4-5
|
Easy
|
Perspectives on Education and Leadership
|
20-25
|
Moderate
|
Social Studies
|
62-65
|
Difficult
|
Overall
|
140-145
|
Moderate to Difficult
KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023 Section-wise Topics Asked
|
Sections
|
Topics Asked
|
General English
|
Reading Comprehension, Voice, Narration, One Word Substitute, Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Synonyms, Error Spotting, Vocabulary
|
General Hindi
|
गद्यांश, अलंकार, सन्धि, पृथ्वी का पर्यायवाची
|
General Awareness & Current Affairs
|Books (Russo, Matching Pair of Books and Authors), Sports, Polity (Human Rights, Minimum Age Limit to join Rajyasabha, Article 17), Powers of President of USA with the Congress, Citizenship, Nelson Mandela, Current Affairs (Arjun Awards, Kisan Diwas)
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Blood Relation, Family Tree, Statement Conclusion, Calendar, Circle Seating Arrangement, Venn Diagram, Dice, Puzzles, Mensuration, Inequalities
|
Computer Literacy
|MS Word Font Features, Printer, Scanner, Input-Output Device, Comptuer Literacy, Operating System of Microsoft, File Extension, Secure Network (Firewall)
|
Perspectives on Education and Leadership
|Teaching Methods, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT Based Questions, NIPUN Bharat Full Form, What is the minimum number of hours of work per week of teachers under RTE 2009?, TLM Full Form, Role of Leadership, Decentralization, RTE Act 2009, Curriculum, Pragmatics Educational Philosophy, Community, ICT, Garnder Theory, Principal of Development, Adolescence Stage, Health Education, ECCE, Leadership Types
|
Social Studies
|
Pedagogy-Application based, Economics, India and the Contemporary World, Geography, Social- Moral Value, Cultural Value, Democratic Politics, Contemporary India, Livelihoods, Economies, and Societies, Revolutions and Events
