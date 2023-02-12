KVS Exam Analysis 2023: TGT Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023: KVS Teacher Exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for 3000+ KVS teaching posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is conducting the KVS TGT 2023 exam from 12th to 14th February 2023 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of 3176 teaching posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Today, the KVS TGT Teacher exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for the subjects Social Studies and Science. Candidates can check here the detailed KVS Exam Analysis 2023 below. We have shared the KVS Paper Analysis here in detail.

The KVS PGT TGT PRT 2023 is being held for the recruitment of 13000+ KVS teaching posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Primary Teachers (Music). The KVS PGT TGT PRT Selection Process consists of 3 phases for all teaching posts: Written Examination, Demo Teaching, and Interview. As per the KVS TGT exam pattern, KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) written exam shall be held for subjects English, Hindi, Social Science, Science, Maths, Sanskrit, and Physical Health & Education.

KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates can check below the latest exam pattern, sections, number of questions in each section, and marking scheme for KVS TGT Exam.

Test Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Part I Proficiency in Languages 20 marks 180 minutes General English 10 questions General Hindi 10 questions Part II General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers 20 marks General Awareness & Current Affairs 10 ques. Reasoning Ability 5 ques. Computer Literacy 5 ques. Part III Perspectives on Education and Leadership 40 Understanding the Learner 10 questions Understanding Teaching Learning 15 questions Creating a Conducive Learning Environment 15 questions School Organization and Leadership Perspectives in Education Part IV Subject-specific Syllabus 100 marks

KVS PGT TGT PRT Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023 Overall Difficulty Level & Topics Asked

Let us see the subject-wise paper review for the KVS TGT 2023 exam. Today, the KVS TGT Teacher exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for the subjects Social Studies (One Shift) and Science (two shifts).

Sections Good Attempts Difficulty Level General English 5-6 Easy General Hindi 7-8 Moderate General Awareness & Current Affairs 6-7 Moderate Reasoning Ability 4-5 Easy Computer Literacy 4-5 Easy Perspectives on Education and Leadership 20-25 Moderate Social Studies 62-65 Difficult Overall 140-145 Moderate to Difficult

KVS Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download PGT TGT PRT Exam Pattern Subjectwise

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023 Section-wise Topics Asked

Sections Topics Asked General English Reading Comprehension, Voice, Narration, One Word Substitute, Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Synonyms, Error Spotting, Vocabulary General Hindi गद्यांश, अलंकार, सन्धि, पृथ्वी का पर्यायवाची General Awareness & Current Affairs Books (Russo, Matching Pair of Books and Authors), Sports, Polity (Human Rights, Minimum Age Limit to join Rajyasabha, Article 17), Powers of President of USA with the Congress, Citizenship, Nelson Mandela, Current Affairs (Arjun Awards, Kisan Diwas) Reasoning Ability Blood Relation, Family Tree, Statement Conclusion, Calendar, Circle Seating Arrangement, Venn Diagram, Dice, Puzzles, Mensuration, Inequalities Computer Literacy MS Word Font Features, Printer, Scanner, Input-Output Device, Comptuer Literacy, Operating System of Microsoft, File Extension, Secure Network (Firewall) Perspectives on Education and Leadership Teaching Methods, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT Based Questions, NIPUN Bharat Full Form, What is the minimum number of hours of work per week of teachers under RTE 2009?, TLM Full Form, Role of Leadership, Decentralization, RTE Act 2009, Curriculum, Pragmatics Educational Philosophy, Community, ICT, Garnder Theory, Principal of Development, Adolescence Stage, Health Education, ECCE, Leadership Types Social Studies Pedagogy-Application based, Economics, India and the Contemporary World, Geography, Social- Moral Value, Cultural Value, Democratic Politics, Contemporary India, Livelihoods, Economies, and Societies, Revolutions and Events

KVS Teacher Salary after 7th Pay Commission 2023: PGT TGT PRT Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy