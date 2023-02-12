JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

KVS Exam Analysis 2023: TGT Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023: KVS Teacher Exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for 3000+ KVS teaching posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs).

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is conducting the KVS TGT 2023 exam from 12th to 14th February 2023 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the posts of 3176 teaching posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). Today, the KVS TGT Teacher exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for the subjects Social Studies and Science. Candidates can check here the detailed KVS Exam Analysis 2023 below. We have shared the KVS Paper Analysis here in detail.

The KVS PGT TGT PRT 2023 is being held for the recruitment of 13000+ KVS teaching posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Primary Teachers (Music). The KVS PGT TGT PRT Selection Process consists of 3 phases for all teaching posts: Written Examination, Demo Teaching, and Interview. As per the KVS TGT exam pattern, KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) written exam shall be held for subjects English, Hindi, Social Science, Science, Maths, Sanskrit, and Physical Health & Education. 

KVS TGT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates can check below the latest exam pattern, sections, number of questions in each section, and marking scheme for KVS TGT Exam.

Test

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Part I

Proficiency in Languages

20 marks

180 minutes

General English

10 questions

General Hindi

10 questions

Part II

General Awareness, Reasoning & Proficiency in Computers

20 marks

General Awareness & Current Affairs

10 ques.

Reasoning Ability

5 ques.

Computer Literacy

5 ques.

Part III

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

40

Understanding the Learner

10 questions

Understanding Teaching Learning

15 questions

Creating a Conducive Learning Environment

15 questions

School Organization and Leadership

Perspectives in Education

Part IV

Subject-specific Syllabus

100 marks

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023 Overall Difficulty Level & Topics Asked

Let us see the subject-wise paper review for the KVS TGT 2023 exam. Today, the KVS TGT Teacher exam 2023 is being held on 12th February 2023 for the subjects Social Studies (One Shift) and Science (two shifts).

Sections

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General English

5-6

Easy

General Hindi

7-8

Moderate

General Awareness & Current Affairs

6-7

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

4-5

Easy 

Computer Literacy

4-5

Easy 

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

20-25

Moderate 

Social Studies

62-65

Difficult

Overall

140-145

Moderate to Difficult

KVS TGT Exam Analysis 2023 Section-wise Topics Asked

Sections

Topics Asked

General English

Reading Comprehension, Voice, Narration, One Word Substitute, Fill in the Blanks, Antonyms, Synonyms, Error Spotting, Vocabulary

General Hindi

गद्यांश, अलंकार, सन्धि, पृथ्वी का पर्यायवाची

General Awareness & Current Affairs

 Books (Russo, Matching Pair of Books and Authors), Sports, Polity (Human Rights, Minimum Age Limit to join Rajyasabha, Article 17), Powers of President of USA with the Congress, Citizenship, Nelson Mandela, Current Affairs (Arjun Awards, Kisan Diwas)

Reasoning Ability

Blood Relation, Family Tree, Statement Conclusion, Calendar, Circle Seating Arrangement, Venn Diagram, Dice, Puzzles, Mensuration, Inequalities

Computer Literacy

 MS Word Font Features, Printer, Scanner, Input-Output Device, Comptuer Literacy, Operating System of Microsoft, File Extension, Secure Network (Firewall)

Perspectives on Education and Leadership

 Teaching Methods, NCF 2005, NEP 2022, NCERT Based Questions, NIPUN Bharat Full Form, What is the minimum number of hours of work per week of teachers under RTE 2009?, TLM Full Form, Role of Leadership, Decentralization, RTE Act 2009, Curriculum, Pragmatics Educational Philosophy, Community, ICT, Garnder Theory, Principal of Development, Adolescence Stage, Health Education, ECCE, Leadership Types

Social Studies

Pedagogy-Application based, Economics, India and the Contemporary World, Geography, Social- Moral Value, Cultural Value, Democratic Politics, Contemporary India, Livelihoods, Economies, and Societies, Revolutions and Events

