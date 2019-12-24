LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 Out; Admit Card Available till 29 December

LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for LIC Assistant Prelims 2019 can download LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 through the official website of LIC.

LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 is available at the official website of LIC which will be available from 24 December to 29 December 2019. The link for admit card is given below. Candidates can access the link of admit card by enter their credentials on the login page.

Procedure to download LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of LIC.i.e.licindia.in.

Click on LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page of the LIC Assistant admit card.

Candidates are required to download Registration Number/Roll Number, Password, Captcha Code and click on login button.

LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen and candidates can save it for future reference.

Download LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019



LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam will cover the subjects of General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. This exam will be of 2 hours 30 minutes. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre before one hour. Candidates can download the admit card by clicking on the provided link.

