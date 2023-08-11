Logical Math Problem for Students (and Adults): Engaging in logical Math puzzles, riddles and number problems offers both entertainment and cognitive benefits, similar to embarking on an exciting adventure. These brain-teasers foster critical thinking skills, promote out-of-the-box problem-solving skills and boost confidence. Solving such puzzles and riddles creates a sense of accomplishment, making learning enjoyable and interactive, particularly for students. These help us to rewire our brains because more often than not, we end up too dependent on technology to do our cognitive tasks. These activities refine our analytical and tricky reasoning skills, essential for success in academics and real-life situations. Math puzzles and riddles should be embraced by students and adults alike, as they enhance critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, and deepen mathematical understanding. Whether a grade 6 student, college student or a parent to students, you MUST try these quick and logical brain teasing mental challenges.
Also Try:
Try Solving This Tricky Math Puzzle In 21 Seconds Without Saying Aww
It Is Not Easy To Solve This Math Puzzle, Will You Give It A Try?
Only The Smartest Can Solve This Logical Math Puzzle In 11 Seconds
|
The Math puzzle given below is based on simple numbers. Neither integers are involved nor you will require a calculator.
It does not even matter if you are in classes 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, a college graduate or a middle-aged parent.
In fact, it is even better if you are a parent to a student because you can team up with your child and try to solve this logical Math Puzzle in 11 seconds.
Check the question below:
Quickly take out your pen-paper and try to solve this tricky Maths puzzle in 11 seconds.
Remember, you must solve this within 11 seconds to win!
Also Try:
Funny Maths Riddle: Can you Help Riya Buy Chocolates from Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory?
HINT 1: How are the numbers connected to each other?
.
.
TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK
.
.
HINT 2: Try to eitjher add, subtract, multiply or divide to establish the connection between these numbers.
.
.
.
TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK
TICK TOCK
.
.
.
.
.
.
TICK
.
.
.
.
AND YOUR TIME IS UP!
Do you have your answer?
Logical Maths Puzzle Solution
|
If you see very carefully,
12 + 22 = 5
Again, the sum, of the square of 2 and the square of 3 = 22 + 32 = 13
Therefore, the missing number is:
The sum of the squares of 5 and the square of 13 = 52 + 132 = 25 + 169
= 194
Also Check: You Have High IQ If You Can Solve This Tricky Math Puzzle Under 7 Second
We Bet You Can’t Solve This Mensuration Math Riddle in 13 Seconds