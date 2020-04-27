LSAT India 2020: Top Colleges Accepting LSAT India 2020 Scores

LSAT India 2020Participating Institutes: Candidates can find the colleges and universities accepting LSAT India 2020 scores here. As per the latest data, more than 50 associated law colleges are LSAT India 2020 participating institutes. The associated colleges and universities in India accept LSAT India 2020 scores for considering candidates for admission purposes. Candidates must, however, keep in mind that the associated law colleges accepting LSAT India 2020 scores are different from colleges that only use LSAT scores for admission of the candidates. Such colleges are not linked to Pearson VUE, the conducting body of LSAT India 2020. On the other hand, the LSAT India 2020 participating institutes which are associated colleges are associated to Pearson, VUE. Candidates can find the complete list of LSAT India 2020 participating institutes in the article below.

LSAT India 2020 Participating Institutes - Overview

The participating institutes of LSAT India 2020 include - associated law colleges and colleges that utilize LSAT India 2020 score only for the purpose of admission. The eligibility criteria for admission to either of the type of the LSAT India 2020 participating institutes is decided by the respective institutes. Pearson, VUE does not prescribe any eligibility criteria for the participating institutes of LSAT India. Candidates can find the LSAT India 2020 participating institutes list below.

LSAT India 2020 Participating Institutes - Associated Colleges

The associated colleges in the LSAT India 2020 participating institutes are associated with the LSAT conducting body, Pearson VUE. The list of associated colleges and institutes accepting LSAT India 2020 scores are mentioned on the official website of the conducting body. The list of associated colleges among the LSAT India 2020 participating institutes are mentioned below.

Sl. No. LSAT India 2020 Participating Institutes - Associated Colleges 1. O P Jindal Global University 2. JLU School of Law, Jagran Lakecity University 3. NA Global Law School 4. Institute of Law / AISECT University 5. Indore Institute of Law 6. GD Goenka University School of Law 7. Alliance School of Law, Alliance University 8. NMIMS School of Law 9. Azim Premji University 10. Central India College of Law 11. College of Legal Studies (UPES) 12. Faculty of Law, ICFAI University 13. NCU Law School 14. School of Law, Gitam University 15. School of Law, Noida International School 16. School of Law, Ansal University 17. School of Law, Sharda University 18. VIT Law School 19. School of Law, Galgotias University 20. Faculty of Law, SRM University

LSAT India 2020 Participating Institutes - Colleges Utilizing LSAT Scores

Among the list of the participating institutes of LSAT India 2020, certain colleges only utilize the scores of the exam for admission purposes. Such colleges also accept scores of other law entrance exams other than LSAT India 2020 scores. These colleges, however, are not associated with the conducting body, Pearson, VUE. All such LSAT India 2020 participating institutes have their own eligibility criteria for granting admission to the candidates.