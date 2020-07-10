LSAT India Important Dates 2020: Pearson VUE, the conducting body, has released the LSAT India 2020 important dates on the official website. The important dates of LSAT India 2020 comprises of all the exam-related events in a chronological order. For the first time, LSAT India is conducted by Pearson VUE in the online mode as a remote proctored test owing to the prevalent circumstances. As such, the conducting body has also revised the LSAT India 2020 important dates. It is necessary that candidates keep track of LSAT India important dates 2020 so that they do not miss out on any crucial event. The important dates of LSAT India 2020 will notify the candidates about the registration process, release of admit cards, exam date, LSAT India 2020 result, etc. Details about the LSAT India 2020 important dates are provided in the article below. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page to stay updated on all the LSAT India important dates 2020.

LSAT India 2020 Important Dates - Overview

Candidates appearing for the Law School Admission Test can find a brief overview of the LSAT India important dates 2020 in the able below.

Events Dates LSAT India 2020 Registration Starts 6th December 2019 LSAT India Registration 2020 Ends 5th July 2020 LSAT India 2020 Mock Test 4th to 15th July 2020 LSAT India Admit Card 2020 Release To be notified LSAT India 2020 19th - 22nd July 2020 Declaration of result To be notified

LSAT India Important Dates 2020 - Details

Candidates can find details about important dates of LSAT India 2020 provided below according to the chronological order of events.

LSAT India 2020 Important Dates - Registration

Pearson VUE opened the registration portal of LSAT India 2020 for aspirants on 6th December 2019. Candidates interested to appear for undergraduate/postgraduate law entrance test of LSAT india 2020 for admission to the associated colleges were required to register online. As notified in the LSAT India important dates 2020, candidates could register for 5-year BA/BBA LLB, 3-year LLB, and LLM programs until 5th July 2020.

LSAT India Important Dates 2020 - Admit Card

For candidates who successfully registered by paying the requisite fee and completing the application form in all aspects, Pearson VUE will release the LSAT India admit card 2020. The conducting body will notify the LSAT India 2020 important date for the release of admit cards. Once released, candidates will be required to download their admit cards from their individual candidate portal by using their registration ID and password.

LSAT India 2020 Important Dates - Mock Test

Pearson VUE has released a series of online mock test on the official website. As LSAT India 2020 is being conducted online, these mock test can prove to be of great assistance to the candidates appearing in the entrance test. As notified in the important dates of LSAT India 2020, successfully registered candidates will be able to attempt the LSAT India 2020 mock test between 4th and 15th July 2020.

LSAT India Important Dates 2020 - Entrance Test

For the first time, LSAT India 2020 is conducted in the online mode as a remote proctored test enabling candidates to take the exam from their home or a location of their choice. The LSAT India 2020 important dates specifies that the remote proctored test for the 5-year BA/BBA LLB, 3-year LLB, and LLM programs will be conducted from 19th to 22nd July 2020.

LSAT India 2020 Important Dates - Result

The conducting authority will release the result of LSAT India 2020 in the online mode soon after the exam is conducted. Candidates will be required to login to their registration portal on the official website to download the result. Pearson VUE is yet to notify the important date of LSAT India 2020 result.