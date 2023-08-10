CBSE Magnetism and Matter Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 5

Magnetism and Matter Class 12 MCQs: Practise these NCERT Class 12 Physics Magnetism and Matter MCQs for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024.

Magnetism and Matter Class 12 MCQ Questions: Chapter 5 of CBSE Class 12 Physics begins with a description of a bar magnet and its behaviour in an external magnetic field, it then goes on to describe Gauss’s law of magnetism and an account of the earth’s magnetic field. Then, the chapter discusses how materials can be classified on the basis of their magnetic properties into para-, dia-, and ferromagnetic. There is also a discussion on electromagnets and permanent magnets. The MCQs given in this chapter are totally based on the CBSE Class 12 Physics syllabus 2023-24. Practise these to ensure that you are well prepared for CBSE 12th Board Exam 2024. .

Magnetism and Matter Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1 In a permanent magnet at room temperature



(a) magnetic moment of each molecule is zero.

(b) the individual molecules have non-zero magnetic moment which are all perfectly aligned.

(c) domains are partially aligned.

(d) domains are all perfectly aligned.

Answer: c

2 A magnetic needle is kept in a non-uniform magnetic field. It experiences

(a) a torque but not a force.

(b) neither a force nor a torque.

(c) a force and a torque.

(d) a force but not a torque.

Answer: c

3 What is the value of the angle of dip at the magnetic equator?

45 degree 0 degree 90 degree 60 degree

Answer: b

4 If a bar magnet is broken into two halves we get the two similar bar magnets with somewhat

a) Same properties

b) Stronger properties

c) Weaker properties

d) None

Answer: c

5 The materials with magnetic susceptibility negative and small are called as

a) Paramagnetic

b) Diamagnetic

c) Ferromagnetic

d) None

Answer: b

6 he SI unit of magnetic flux is

Dyne Tesla Weber Ohm

Answer: c

7 In the case of bar magnet, lines of magnetic induction

run continuously through the bar and outside emerge in circular path from the middle of the bar are produced only at the north pole like rays of light from a bulb start from the north pole and end at the south pole

Answer: a

8 Magnetic lines of force due to a bar magnet do not intersect because

a) a point always has a single net magnetic field

b) the lines have similar charges and so repel each other

c) the lines always diverge from a single force

d) the lines need magnetic lenses to be made to interest

Answer: a

