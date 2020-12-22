MAHADISCOM DV Schedule 2020 Released for Upkendra Sahayak Post @mahadiscom.in, Check Details Here

MAHADISCOM DV Schedule 2020: MSEB Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the post of Upkendra Sahayak on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Document Verification round for the Upkendra Sahayak post can check the notification available on the official website of MAHADISCOM i.e.-mahadiscom.in.

As per the short notice released by MSEB Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the Document Verification for the Upkendra Sahayak post will be conducted on 29/30 December 2020. Candidates who have to appear for the DV round can check the details schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to report at 10.00 A.M. at the venue with the Original Documents as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that earlier MAHADISCOM has released the job notification for the recruitment of Vidyut Sahayak and Upkendera Sahayak Posts against advt no 05/2019.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Upkendera Sahayak post can check the schedule notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MAHADISCOM DV Schedule 2020 for Upkendra Sahayak Post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and other Post @apscrecruitment.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: MAHADISCOM DV Schedule 2020 for Upkendra Sahayak Post