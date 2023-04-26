Manabadi Inter Results 2023: Check AP 1st, 2nd Year Minimum Marks and Grading System followed

AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be announced soon. Candidates can check here the minimum passing marks required, grading system and the supplementary exam details.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education will be announcing the BIEAP 1st and 2nd year Inter results today April 26, 2023. According to the given schedule the board will be announcing the results at 5 PM. The board conducted the AP inter 1st and 2nd year exams March 16 to April 4, 2023.

The board has set a minimum mark for the students to pass the board exams. Students who are unable to score the required marks can appear for the compartment exams and improve their scores. Details regarding the Manabadi AP inter 1st and 2nd year compartment exams will be shared by the board along with the announcement of the results.

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the official website - bieap.apcfss.in. Candidates can also check the 1st and 2nd year inter results at bie.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Minimum Passing Marks

AP inter 1st and 2nd year intermediate exam results will be announced today - April 26, 2023. As per the pattern followed by the board in order to be considered as qualified in the 1st and 2nd year inter exams students are required to score a minimum of 35% marks aggregate and individually in each subject. Students who are unable to score the required minimum marks will be eligible to appear for the compartment exams to be conducted by the board.

AP Inter Results 2023 - Grading System

AP board follows a grading system to grade the students based on the marks secured in the exams. Students can get clarity of the grading and marking system to get a better understanding of the marks they secure in the exams. The grading system followed for the 1st and 2nd year AP Intermediate students is provided below. Students with less than 35 marks in the AP inter 1st and 2nd year exams are considered ‘failed.

Grade Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 Marks 10 A2 81-90 Marks 9 B1 71-80 Marks 8 B2 61-70 Marks 7 C1 51-60 Marks 6 C2 41-50 Marks 5 D1 35-40 Marks 4 F 00-34 Marks Failed

Manabadi AP Inter 2023 Supplementary Exam

After the board announces the AP Inter results for the 1st and 2nd year students, the notification regarding the 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams will be issued. Candidates must note that the board will be conducting the manabadi inter supplementary exams for those students who were unable to score the minimum marks in any of the subjects and want to improve their scores for better admission opportunities. It is expected that the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams will be conducted in June 2023

