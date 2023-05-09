MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Meghalaya Board Science, Commerce, VOC Result at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in Soon

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya board 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results will be announced today, May 9, 2023. It is expected that the board will announce the results by 10 am today. Candidates can check regular updates regarding the board results here.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education is all set to announce the MBOSE class 12 Result 2023 for the Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream today, May 9, 2023. The board is expected to announce the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 by 10 am. Students waiting for the announcement of the board results can visit the board's official website today to check the results.

Meghalaya board 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results will be available on the official website mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. Candidates must note that along with the link on the website, a direct link will also be provided by Jagran Josh to check their MBOSE Class 12 result 2023. This year the board conducted the class 12 exams from March 15 to 30, 2023. Roughly 9 lakh students are said to have appeared for the Meghalaya HSSLC exams.

How to Check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023

The link for candidates to check the HSSLC Result 2023 MBOSE will be available online by 10 am today. Candidates can check their MBOSE Result Class 12 Science and Commerce with the help of the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

Step 2: Click on the class 12 science/ commerce link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the given result link

Step 4: The class 12 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the 12th result for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Regular Updates on Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023

MBOSE Arts result 2023

Meghalaya board HSSLC result 2023 will be announced today only for the Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The board however is yet to announce the schedule for the release of the arts stream results. An official notification regarding the announcement of the Arts stream results will be available soon.

Updated as on May 9, 2023, at 9:03 AM

MBOSE Result 2023 class 12 Commerce roll number

To check Meghalaya board class 12 results for the Commerce stream, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the roll number in the result link. The roll number will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidates

Updated as on May 9, 2023, at 8:52 AM

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Voc: Login Credentials Required

Meghalaya board 12th results for the vocational stream will be announced by 10 am today, May 9, 2023. To check the results candidates are required to enter the following details in the result link

MBOSE HSSLC roll number

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM

HSSLC Result 2023 MBOSE Minimum Passing Marks

Meghalaya board has set a minimum passing mark for candidates to qualify for further higher education. As per the marking scheme, students need to score a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and overall

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM

HSSLC Result 2023 MBOSE at Jagran Josh

In order to make the process of checking the results easier for the students, Jagran Josh will be providing the link to check the HSSLC Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. Students can visit the Jagran Josh website and click on the meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com and enter their roll number to check the results.

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 7:45 AM

List of websites to check MBOSE result 2023 class 12 Science

The board officials have released a list of websites where the students can check their MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023. According to the notification, the Meghalaya 12th Science and Commerce stream results will be available on the following websites

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

Also Read: Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023: Know When Where and How to Check Meghalaya Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational Stream Result Link Here

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 Today

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education will announce the class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results today, May 9, 2023. The notification was issued by the board on May 7, 2023. It is expected that the link for students to check their HSSLC result will be available by 10 am.

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 7:11 AM