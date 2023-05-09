MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Check Meghalaya Board 12th Class Toppers Students Name, Pass Percentage Here 

MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE ) has declared the inter result for 12th students at 10 AM. Students who appeared in the exam can check the result through the provided link.
Along with the announcement of result, the authorities will also release the Meghalaya 12th toppers list and other statistics. The MBOSE 12th result has been announced for 6034 candidates.
Out of the total appeared candidates, the total number of commerce candidates are 2383, and the total number of science candidates are 3635. The total number of vocational candidates is 16.
MBOSE 12th Topper List 2023: Who Meghalaya HSSLC Year Result
The board announces the result. Around 6 thousand students registered for board exams. Check below the list of toppers:
|Topper Name
|Topper Marks
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
|to be released
MBOSE HSSLC Passing Percentage
The pass percentage of the exam shall also be announced once the result is announced.
MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List (Last Year)
Meanwhile, the candidates can check the toppers list below:
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Arts
|
1
|
Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty
|
460
|
2
|
Bahunlang Mawrie
|
450
|
3
|
Vijay Adhikari
|
436
|
4
|
Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh
|
435
|
4
|
Dajied Kynsai Sungoh
|
435
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Science
|
1
|
Gyanesh Roy Bhoumik
|
469
|
2
|
Rishi Sarkar
|
460
|
3
|
Chetna Bose
|
459
|
4
|
Nazariolan Synrem
|
455
|
5
|
Armanki War
|
452
|
6
|
Balarihun Kharlukhi
|
451
|
7
|
Daemon Shaanlang B Shullet
|
449
|
8
|
Mewaksandor Ymbon
|
448
|
9
|
Phibajanai Khardewsaw
|
443
|
10
|
Rakibul Hazarika
|
439
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Commerce
|
Rank
|
Toppers Name
|
Total Marks obtained
|
1
|
Riya Kharpran
|
464
|
2
|
Emerene Kharpran
|
462
|
2
|
Keshav Agarwala
|
462
|
3
|
Chirag Deb
|
456
|
4
|
Lalzomlien Gangte
|
452
|
4
|
Shraddha Dutta
|
452
|
5
|
Supriya Das
|
446
|
6
|
Tulsi Dey
|
441
|
7
|
Ibabdashisha Jana
|
439
|
8
|
Sneha Bhattacharjee
|
437
|
9
|
Balajied Kynsai Biam
|
436
|
10
|
Ankush Debnath
|
435
|
10
|
Eliona Baniada Nongrum
|
435
|
10
|
Ankita Pal
|
435