MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Check Meghalaya Board 12th Class Toppers Students Name, Pass Percentage Here 

MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: MBOSE has released 12h class result today. Along with the result, Meghalaya 12 th toppers list has also been released. Check names and ranks here

MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE ) has declared the inter result for 12th students at 10 AM. Students who appeared in the exam can check the result through the provided link.

Along with the announcement of result, the authorities will also release the Meghalaya 12th toppers list and other statistics. The MBOSE 12th result has been announced for 6034 candidates.

Out of the total appeared candidates, the total number of commerce candidates are 2383, and the total number of science candidates are 3635. The total number of vocational candidates is 16.

MBOSE 12th Topper List 2023: Who Meghalaya HSSLC Year Result

The board announces the result. Around 6 thousand students registered for board exams. Check below the list of toppers:

MBOSE HSSLC Passing Percentage

The pass percentage of the exam shall also be announced once the result is announced.

MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List (Last Year)

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the toppers list below:

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Arts

1 Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty 460 2 Bahunlang Mawrie 450 3 Vijay Adhikari 436 4 Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh 435 4 Dajied Kynsai Sungoh 435

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Science

1 Gyanesh Roy Bhoumik 469 2 Rishi Sarkar 460 3 Chetna Bose 459 4 Nazariolan Synrem 455 5 Armanki War 452 6 Balarihun Kharlukhi 451 7 Daemon Shaanlang B Shullet 449 8 Mewaksandor Ymbon 448 9 Phibajanai Khardewsaw 443 10 Rakibul Hazarika 439

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Commerce