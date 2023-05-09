MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: Check Meghalaya Board 12th Class Toppers Students Name, Pass Percentage Here 

MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List 2023: MBOSE  has released 12h class result today. Along with the result, Meghalaya 12th toppers list has also been released. Check names and ranks here 

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2023
MBOSE  HSSLC Toppers List 2023:  Meghalaya Board of School Education  (MBOSE )  has declared the inter result for 12th students at 10 AM. Students who appeared in the exam can check the result through the provided link.

Along with the announcement of result, the authorities will also release the Meghalaya 12th toppers list and other statistics. The MBOSE 12th result has been announced for 6034 candidates.

Out of the total appeared candidates, the total number of commerce candidates are 2383, and the total number of science candidates are 3635. The total number of vocational candidates is 16.

MBOSE 12th Topper List 2023: Who Meghalaya HSSLC Year Result 

The board announces the result. Around 6 thousand students registered for board exams. Check below the list of toppers: 

Topper Name Topper Marks
to be released to be released
to be released to be released
to be released to be released
to be released to be released
to be released to be released

Also Check;

MBOSE  HSSLC Passing Percentage

The pass percentage of the exam shall also be announced once the result is announced.

MBOSE HSSLC Toppers List (Last Year)

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the toppers list below:

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Arts

1

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty

460

2

Bahunlang Mawrie 

450

3

Vijay Adhikari

436 

4

Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh

435

4

Dajied Kynsai Sungoh

435

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Science

1

Gyanesh Roy Bhoumik

469

2

Rishi Sarkar

460

3

Chetna Bose

459

4

Nazariolan Synrem

455

5

Armanki War

452

6

Balarihun Kharlukhi

451

7

Daemon Shaanlang B Shullet

449

8

Mewaksandor Ymbon

448

9

Phibajanai Khardewsaw

443

10

Rakibul Hazarika

439

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Topper List 2022 Commerce

Rank

Toppers Name

Total Marks obtained

1

Riya Kharpran

464

2

Emerene Kharpran

462

2

Keshav Agarwala

462

3

Chirag Deb

456

4

Lalzomlien Gangte

452

4

Shraddha Dutta

452

5

Supriya Das

446

6

Tulsi Dey

441

7

Ibabdashisha Jana

439

8

Sneha Bhattacharjee

437

9

Balajied Kynsai Biam

436

10

Ankush Debnath

435

10

Eliona Baniada Nongrum

435

10

Ankita Pal

435

 

