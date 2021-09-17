CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for First Flight Book Poem 2 - Fire and Ice (Published By CBSE)

Get here MCQs for Class 10 English Poem - Fire and Ice. These MCQ questions are based on extract and are important for the board exam preparations.

CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for First Flight Book Poem 2 - Fire and Ice

CBSE Class 10 English MCQs for First Flight Poem 2 - Fire and Ice are provided here. These questions are published by the board. Students must practice these extract based questions for the upcoming MCQ-based exam. Answers to all questions are also provided for reference.

Multiple Choice Questions Based on Extract

Some say the world will end in fire,

Some say in ice.

From what I’ve tasted of desire

I hold with those who favor fire.

But if it had to perish twice,

I think I know enough of hate

To say that for destruction ice

Is also great And would suffice.

i. Choose the CORRECT statement about the given poem.

a) Fire and ice are images—they help the readers visualise the power of nature over man.

b) Fire and ice are symbols—not of natural disasters, but of humanity’s ability to create disasters of its own.

c) Fire and ice are elements—not of Nature but man-made and possess the ability to create havoc for mankind.

d) Fire and ice are agents—they change the thinking of mankind from negative to positive and bring harmony.

Answer: b) Fire and ice are symbols—not of natural disasters, but of humanity’s ability to create disasters of its own.

ii. Select the option that correctly classifies the connotations for fire and ice, as suggested in the poem.

(1) rage

(2) violence

(3) indifference

(4) hate

(5) greed

a) Fire- 3,4; Ice- 1,2,5

b) Fire- 2, 5; Ice-1,3,4

c) Fire-1,3,5; Ice- 2, 4

d) Fire- 1,2,4; Ice- 3,5

Answer: d) Fire- 1,2,4; Ice- 3,5

iii. The poem is a _________, put across by the poet.

a) powerful warning

b) heart-felt apology

c) earnest appeal

d) vengeful threat

Answer: a) powerful warning

iv. The poet uses the phrasal verb-hold with. Choose the option that DOES NOT indicate a valid phrasal verb.

a) option 1

b) option 2

c) option 3

d) option 4

Answer: d) option 4

v. Pick the option that is NOT TRUE about the poet according to the extract. The poet

a) is inclined to believe that the world would most likely end with fire.

b) has heard divided opinions about the way the world would end in all likelihood.

c) preaches love and kindness to combat the spread of hate among all.

d) declares the power of ice to be as destructive as that of fire.

Answer: c) preaches love and kindness to combat the spread of hate among all.

vi. Extra Q: Identify the most likely tone of the poet in the lines- ‘To say that for destruction ice/Is also great’.

a) sarcastic

b) serious

c) amused

d) celebratory

Answer: a) sarcastic

