MECON Recruitment 2021:Apply for 78 Assistant Manager & Other Posts @meconlimited.co.in, Check Eligibility

MECON Limited has invited online application for the 78 posts including Assistant Manager and others on its official website. Check detail here.

MECON Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: MECON Limited, a Premier Miniratna, Schedule “A”, Govt. of India Enterprise under Ministry of Steel, has invited online application for the 78 posts including Assistant Manager, Dy Manager & Other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MECON Executive Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 December 2021 through the official website-meconlimited.co.in.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree in Civil Engineering/Architecture/PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ MBA/MSW/ MA/Masters Degree in Life Sciences with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for MECON Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for MECON Recruitment 2021 Job:

Adv. No:11.73.4.3/2021/Reg/02 dated 03/11/2021

Important Date for MECON Recruitment 2021 Job:

Last Date for Submission of Application:25 December 2021

Vacancy Details for MECON Recruitment 2021 Job:

Total Post-78

Assistant Manager-17

Deputy Manager-25

Manager-22

Senior Manager-04

AGM -02

DGM-03

GM-05

Eligibility Criteria for MECON Recruitment 2021 Job:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager-Degree in Civil Engineering/Architecture/Instrumentation/ Electronics & Telecommunication/Mechanical Engineering/Mining Engineering/Graduate/ PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ MBA/ MSW/ MA with specialization in HRM/ Personnel Management/ IR/ Labour Management/ Organizational Development/ HRD/ Labour Welfare or equivalent.

Deputy Manager-Degree in Chemical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering/ Electrical / Instrumentation Engineering/Civil Engineering/Masters degree.

Manager-Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Civil Engineering

Senior Manager-Degree in Instrumentation/Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Check the notification link for detail of the Educational Qualification/Eligibility/Experience for the posts.

MECON Recruitment 2021 Job: PDF





How to Apply for MECON Recruitment 2021 Job:

Candidates can apply online through the official website www.meconlimited.co.in → Careers → Career Opportunities → Click here to apply Online on or before 25 December 2021.