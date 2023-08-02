CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science NCERT Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-metals, Download PDF

Metals and Non-metals: This article delves into the fundamental concepts of metals and non-metals from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Exploring their properties and behaviors, it highlights their distinct characteristics. Test your knowledge of the concepts in this chapter with these multiple choice questions.

In the fascinating realm of chemistry, the study of metals and non-metals forms a fundamental cornerstone. As we delve into Chapter 3 of the NCERT Class 10 Science book, we embark on a captivating journey to understand the diverse properties and behaviors of these elements. Join us as we explore the concepts of metals and non-metals, in our adventure of learning chemistry.

10 MCQs on Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-metals

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 3 - Metals and Non-metals from NCERT Class 10 Science book:

1. Which of the following is a metal?

a) Carbon

b) Oxygen

c) Gold

d) Hydrogen

2. Which metal is essential for the transmission of electric current in electrical wires?

a) Copper

b) Aluminium

c) Zinc

d) Silver

3. Which of the following is a non-metal?

a) Iron

b) Nitrogen

c) Sodium

d) Calcium

4. The property of metals to be drawn into wires is known as:

a) Malleability

b) Ductility

c) Conductivity

d) Sonority

5. Which non-metal is essential for combustion to occur?

a) Hydrogen

b) Oxygen

c) Helium

d) Nitrogen

6. The metal used in making aircraft bodies due to its low density is:

a) Silver

b) Iron

c) Aluminium

d) Copper

7. Which non-metal is a major component of the Earth's atmosphere?

a) Oxygen

b) Carbon

c) Nitrogen

d) Hydrogen

8. What is the process of converting an oxide of a metal to the metal itself using heat alone?

a) Reduction

b) Oxidation

c) Sublimation

d) Condensation

9. Which metal is added to iron to produce stainless steel?

a) Zinc

b) Copper

c) Nickel

d) Aluminium

10. Non-metals generally form ________ ions when they react chemically.

a) Positive

b) Negative

c) Neutral

d) Complex

