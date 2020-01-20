Mi Fitness Band, Power Bank, Beard Trimmer, Bluetooth Earphones and More Products Under 2000: Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020

Amazon Great Indian Sale is live from January 18, 2020 for prime members and from January 19, 2020 for non-prime members. The sale will end on January 22, 2020. In the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale, a wide range of Mi products ranging from fitness band to security cameras are available at affordable prices. Believe it or not, Mi the below-listed Mi products are under 2k price bracket. You can avail an additional 10% discount on SBI credit card on all the below-mentioned products in Amazon Great Indian Sale. Let's explore the Mi products with the current offers available on them:

With 20 days of battery life, 0.78-inch OLED touch screen Mi Band 3 is available at Rs. 1,499 at a discount of 32% only at Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Mi Band 3 is water resistant upto 50 meters and continuously monitors Heart Rate, Sleep and gives you instant notifications at a glance from WhatsApp, Facebook and other apps.

Mi 10000mAh li-polymer power bank is available at Rs. 899 at a discount of 25% only at Amazon Great Indian Sale. With 18W Fast Charging, dual USB output and two-way quick charge technology, Mi 10000mAh power bank is available in 3 bright colors(Black, Red, and Blue) to choose from.

Mi 20000mAh li-polymer power bank 2i is priced at Rs. 1,499 with 25% discount only at Amazon Great Indian Sale. The mini powerhouse from Mi comes with a 18W fast charging, dual USB output and two-way fast charging. The Mi 20000mAh power bank comes in metallic finish giving you more power with a premium look. It is available in 3 colors (Black, Red, and Blue).

Upto 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, super powerful bass, 40mm dynamic driver, pressure less ear muffs, bluetooth version 5.0 and voice control support, Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones is currently on Amazon Great Indian Sale at a price of Rs. 1,499 with 32% discount. You can use Mi Super Bass Headphones either wired or wirelessly as per your convenience.

Mi Waterproof Beard Trimmer has self sharpening stainless steel blades and can be used with or without cord as per your convenience. Mi Waterproof Beard Trimmer can be used upto 90 minutes on a single charge and is fully washable. It comes with a travelling kit to protect it from any kind of damage while travelling. With the ongoing Amazon Great Sale, the trimmer is available at Rs. 1,099 on 27% discount.

Mi Basic Earphone is available in 3 vibrant colors (Black, Blue and Red) with tangle free cable and ultra deep bass. With Mi Basic Earphone you can answer/ reject calls and play/pause/change your music tracks. With 33% discount on Mi Basic Earphone in Amazon Great Indian sale, you can buy the earphone at Rs. 399 only.

Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones are splash and sweat proof with 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. In addition to this, you can activate voice assitant, play/pause/skip tracks and can answer/reject calls. Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones is available at a price of Rs. 999 with 44% discount in Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 with in-built mic and up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge is available in a pocket friendly design and is lightweight too. You can answer phone calls with the speaker. In Amazon Great Indian Sale, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is available at Rs. 799 only with a discount of 11%.

Mi LED Wi-Fi 10W Smart Bulb has 16 Million colors for every mood of yours, 11 years of life and is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. This wonderful smart bulb is available at Rs. 1,099 with 27% discount on Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Mi SXJ02ZM Basic Home Security Camera works with Amazon’s Alexa. Mi Basic Home Security Camera is capable of recording 1080 pixels of FHD video. In addition to this, it is packed with ultra wide angle lens, night vision and a lot more. Mi Basic Home Security Camera is available at Rs. 1,599 with 30% discount on Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Mi Basic CZCDQ01BY Car Charger has dual USB port, stylish blue LED ring, and 18W fast charging. Mi Basic Car Charger is compact in size and is currently on 25% discount. With the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale, this product is available at a price of Rs. 449 only.

Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable supports fast charging, micro USB to Type-C support and is 1 metre long. In Amazon Great Indian Sale, Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable is available at Rs. 249 only with a discount of 38%.

Mi Standard Adapter ensures fast charging and can withstand voltage up to 380V. The adapter is packed in a compact design. Mi Standard Adapter is available on Amazon Great Indian Sale with a discount of 17% and is priced at Rs. 499 only.

These products are available at Amazon Great Indian Sale that too under 2000. So, level up your gadgets with the new Mi products at jaw-dropping prices.