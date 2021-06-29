MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 27 Personal Secretary Posts from 1 July onwards @mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh High Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary on the establishment of the High Court of Gujarat. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2021.
A total of 27 vacancies will be recruited. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts from 1 July onwards. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification for eligibility, experience, selection criteria and all other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 1 July 2021
- Last Date for submission of application: 15 July 2021
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Personal Secretary - 27 Posts
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a graduate from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification pdf for more details.
MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Matrix Rs. 44,900- Rs. 1,42,400/- Plus usual allowances as per rules
Download MP High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting applications through the online mode from 1 July 2021 to 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference.
