RRB ALP Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 1, 2025, 12:20 IST

MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025: MPESB aims to fill 500 vacancies for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts. Candidates who have passed class 12th are eligible to apply. However, they must fall within the prescribed age limit. Scroll on to know MP Police ASI age limit, qualifications, and more here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MP Police ASI Eligibility Criteria
MP Police ASI Eligibility Criteria

MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced 500 vacancies for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts. Interested candidates can apply online for this role from October 3 to 17, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, candidates should ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions prescribed by the exam authorities. It includes age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key aspects. Those who are found ineligible in the applications may face disqualification of their candidature. Read on to learn more about MP Police ASI and Subedar Eligibility 2025 on this page.

MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced the eligibility requirements for Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in its official notification PDF. Understanding all the aspects will help candidates compute whether they are qualified for this role. To be eligible, candidates residing in other states and those from the general category of Madhya Pradesh should not be more than 33 years of age. There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. Candidates who have passed the 12th standard from any recognised board can apply for this role. In this article, we have shared MP Police ASI Eligibility, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, physical standard test, and more.

Also, check:

MP Police ASI Age Limit 2025

Candidates should have attained the prescribed age as on 17.10.2025 and must not have exceeded the maximum age. The age limit is the same for the ASI and Subedar posts. Check the category-wise MP Police ASI age limit shared below:

Category

Maximum Age Limit

Male applicants of unreserved category from Madhya Pradesh

33 years

Male applicants of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from Madhya Pradesh

33 years

All male and female applicants residing in other states

33 years

All female applicants (any category)

38 years

Male applicants of SC/ST/OBC category

38 years

Male employees of Govt/Corporations/Boards/Autonomous bodies and Nagar Sainiks

38 years

Male applicants of Unreserved and Reserved category in inter-caste marriage

38 years

Female applicants of Unreserved and Reserved category in inter-caste marriage

43 years (38+5)

Male applicants (Unreserved) who are gallantry award winners

38 years (33+5)

Female applicants (All categories) who are gallantry award winners

43 years (38+5)

Male applicants (Reserved category) who are gallantry award winners

43 years (38+5)

MP Police ASI Educational Qualifications

Another crucial component of MP Police ASI eligibility is educational qualification. The minimum required qualification is a 12th pass from any recognised board. Check the post-wise MP Police ASI educational qualification shared below:

Post

Educational Qualifications

Assistant Sub-Inspector

Passed 12th standard from a recognised institute/board.

Cleared the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) with Hindi Typing conducted by the Department of Science and Technology

Passed Diploma Level Computer Courses.

MP Police Subedar Educational Qualification

Candidates should also check the MP Police Subedar educational qualification to check whether they can apply for the role. Here is the academic qualifications required for the post:

Post

Educational Qualifications

Subedar (Stenographer)

Passed 12th standard from a recognised school/board.

Must have passed the Shorthand exam (100 words per minute) from a Madhya Pradesh recognised Board/Council/Polytechnic/ITI or an equivalent recognised institute.

Cleared the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) with Hindi Typing conducted by the Department of Science and Technology.

Passed a Diploma-level Computer Course.

MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: Nationality

The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the MP Police ASI and Subedar vacancy.

MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: Physical Standard Requirements

Candidates should also fulfil the MP Police ASI and Subedar physical standard test requirements when applying for the post. Failing to do so may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the MP Police ASI eligibility in terms of physical standards shared below:

Post

Gender

Height

Assistant Sub-Inspector/Subedar (Stenographer)

Male

162 cm

Female

152 cm

Documents Required to Prove MP Police ASI Eligibility

Applicants should submit all the documents pertaining to their age, qualifications, nationality, identity, and other factors at the time of verification. Any misleading or missing documents will directly lead to rejection of your candidature. The list of documents required to prove MP Police ASI Eligibility is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth

  • Residence Certificate

  • Marksheet and Certificate of all Educational Qualifications

  • Caste Certificate, if any

  • Photo ID Proof

  • Other Relevant Documents

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What are the MP Police ASI educational qualifications?
    +
    Candidates who have passed the 12th standard from any recognised board can apply for the MP Police ASI vacancy.
  • What is the MP Police ASI Age Limit?
    +
    The maximum MP Police ASI age limit varies as per the category. However, the standard age limit for MP Police is 33 years. Age relaxation is permissible to reserved categories.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News