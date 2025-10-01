MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced 500 vacancies for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts. Interested candidates can apply online for this role from October 3 to 17, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, candidates should ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions prescribed by the exam authorities. It includes age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key aspects. Those who are found ineligible in the applications may face disqualification of their candidature. Read on to learn more about MP Police ASI and Subedar Eligibility 2025 on this page.
MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced the eligibility requirements for Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in its official notification PDF. Understanding all the aspects will help candidates compute whether they are qualified for this role. To be eligible, candidates residing in other states and those from the general category of Madhya Pradesh should not be more than 33 years of age. There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. Candidates who have passed the 12th standard from any recognised board can apply for this role. In this article, we have shared MP Police ASI Eligibility, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, physical standard test, and more.
MP Police ASI Age Limit 2025
Candidates should have attained the prescribed age as on 17.10.2025 and must not have exceeded the maximum age. The age limit is the same for the ASI and Subedar posts. Check the category-wise MP Police ASI age limit shared below:
|
Category
|
Maximum Age Limit
|
Male applicants of unreserved category from Madhya Pradesh
|
33 years
|
Male applicants of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from Madhya Pradesh
|
33 years
|
All male and female applicants residing in other states
|
33 years
|
All female applicants (any category)
|
38 years
|
Male applicants of SC/ST/OBC category
|
38 years
|
Male employees of Govt/Corporations/Boards/Autonomous bodies and Nagar Sainiks
|
38 years
|
Male applicants of Unreserved and Reserved category in inter-caste marriage
|
38 years
|
Female applicants of Unreserved and Reserved category in inter-caste marriage
|
43 years (38+5)
|
Male applicants (Unreserved) who are gallantry award winners
|
38 years (33+5)
|
Female applicants (All categories) who are gallantry award winners
|
43 years (38+5)
|
Male applicants (Reserved category) who are gallantry award winners
|
43 years (38+5)
MP Police ASI Educational Qualifications
Another crucial component of MP Police ASI eligibility is educational qualification. The minimum required qualification is a 12th pass from any recognised board. Check the post-wise MP Police ASI educational qualification shared below:
|
Post
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector
|
Passed 12th standard from a recognised institute/board.
Cleared the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) with Hindi Typing conducted by the Department of Science and Technology
Passed Diploma Level Computer Courses.
MP Police Subedar Educational Qualification
Candidates should also check the MP Police Subedar educational qualification to check whether they can apply for the role. Here is the academic qualifications required for the post:
|
Post
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Subedar (Stenographer)
|
Passed 12th standard from a recognised school/board.
Must have passed the Shorthand exam (100 words per minute) from a Madhya Pradesh recognised Board/Council/Polytechnic/ITI or an equivalent recognised institute.
Cleared the Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) with Hindi Typing conducted by the Department of Science and Technology.
Passed a Diploma-level Computer Course.
MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: Nationality
The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the MP Police ASI and Subedar vacancy.
MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: Physical Standard Requirements
Candidates should also fulfil the MP Police ASI and Subedar physical standard test requirements when applying for the post. Failing to do so may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the MP Police ASI eligibility in terms of physical standards shared below:
|
Post
|
Gender
|
Height
|
Assistant Sub-Inspector/Subedar (Stenographer)
|
Male
|
162 cm
|
Female
|
152 cm
Documents Required to Prove MP Police ASI Eligibility
Applicants should submit all the documents pertaining to their age, qualifications, nationality, identity, and other factors at the time of verification. Any misleading or missing documents will directly lead to rejection of your candidature. The list of documents required to prove MP Police ASI Eligibility is as follows:
-
Proof of Date of Birth
-
Residence Certificate
-
Marksheet and Certificate of all Educational Qualifications
-
Caste Certificate, if any
-
Photo ID Proof
-
Other Relevant Documents
