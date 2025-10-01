MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025: Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

MP Police ASI Eligibility 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced 500 vacancies for the Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors posts. Interested candidates can apply online for this role from October 3 to 17, 2025, only at the official website. Before applying, candidates should ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions prescribed by the exam authorities. It includes age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key aspects. Those who are found ineligible in the applications may face disqualification of their candidature. Read on to learn more about MP Police ASI and Subedar Eligibility 2025 on this page.

MP Police ASI Subedar Eligibility 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has announced the eligibility requirements for Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in its official notification PDF. Understanding all the aspects will help candidates compute whether they are qualified for this role. To be eligible, candidates residing in other states and those from the general category of Madhya Pradesh should not be more than 33 years of age. There shall be relaxation in the upper age limit of the reserved categories. Candidates who have passed the 12th standard from any recognised board can apply for this role. In this article, we have shared MP Police ASI Eligibility, including age limit, qualifications, nationality, physical standard test, and more.