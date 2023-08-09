News

MP Board 10th Computer Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised MPBSE Computer Syllabus PDF

MPBSE Class 10 Computer Syllabus 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the syllabus for class 10 for the academic year 2023-24. This article provides information about the marking scheme of Computer and its syllabus for class 10 students appearing for MPBSE examinations for the year 2023-24. The link to download the syllabus is also available at the end of this article. 

Get here detailed MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Computer Syllabus and paper pattern
Computer paper of class 10 MPBSE is one of the core papers chosen by students for class 10 MP board examinations. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination has recently released the subject wise syllabus for the compulsory and choice-based subjects for class 10 examinations for the students who will appear in the MBSE board examinations for the academic year 2023-24. To prepare well for the MPBSE Class 10th board exams, students must go through the syllabus and marking scheme thoroughly to strategise their preparation for the MBSE class 10th exams. 

Computer Syllabus for MPBSE Class 10th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed syllabus for Computer for MPBSE class 10th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

क्र. 

इकाई / अध्याय

1.

Networking

2.

HTML

3.

Cyber Ethics

Computer Marking Scheme for MPBSE Class 10th Board Exams (2023-24)

The detailed marking scheme for Computer for MPBSE class 10th Board Exam of the academic year 2023-24 is provided here;

क्र. 

इकाई / अध्याय

आवंटित अंक

1.

Networking

30

2.

HTML

30

3.

Cyber Ethics

15

कुल योग 

75

पूर्व निर्धारित पाठ्यपुस्तक के आधार पर

I) प्रश्न क्रमांक 1 से 5 तक 30 वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर 1 अंक निर्धारित है। 

  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 1 - सही विकल्प 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 2 - रिक्त स्थान 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 3 - सत्य असत्य 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 4 - सही जोड़ी 6, 
  • प्रश्न क्रमांक 5 - एक वाक्य में उत्तर 6, 

II) प्रश्न क्रमांक 6 से 17 तक कुल 12 प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर 2 अंक निर्धारित हैं। 

III) प्रश्न क्रमांक 18 से 20 तक कुल 3 प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर 3 अंक निर्धारित हैं।

IV) प्रश्न क्रमांक 21 से 23 तक कुल तीन प्रश्न होंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न पर चार अंक निर्धारित हैं। 

 

Download MPBSE Class 10 Computer Syllabus 2023-2024 PDF

FAQ

What are the passing marks out of 75 in the MP board Class 10th Computer exam?

The passing marks out of 75 in the MP board Class 10th Computer exam is 24.75.

Is MPBSE Computer class 10 syllabus pdf download available for free?

Yes, you can download the MPBSE Computer class 10 syllabus pdf through this article. Click on the link provided at the end of the article to download the complete syllabus PDF and also go through the marking scheme.

How many questions are there in MP Board 10th Computer Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24?

There are 23 questions in MP Board 10th Computer Exam according to syllabus and marking scheme for 2023 - 24.
