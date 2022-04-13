MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 Released @mppsc.mp.gov.in, Here's Direct Download Link

MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released on mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date, Exam Pattern and other details here.

MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts through State Service Main Examination 2022. Candidates who have successfully qualified for main exam can download their admit cards from the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC State Service Mains Exam is scheduled to be held from 24 to 29 April 2022 at various exam centres of Indore, Ratlam, Bhopal, Gwalior, Satna, Chindwara, and Sehdol. Candidates can download MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of MPPSC.i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in. Click on the 'Admit Card' Tab. Click on the download link. Then, it will redirect you to a login page. Now, enter your application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 will be displayed. Download MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022

MPPSC State Service Mains Exam Pattern

MPPSC State Service Mains exam consists of a total of 6 papers which will be of 1400 marks. The scheme of the exam can be checked in the given table.