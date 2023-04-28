MPSC Group B Combined 2023: Check Subject-Wise Best Books for Prelims and Mains Exam

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts the MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) prelims and mains exams for various Group B posts. Check the list of best MPSC Combine Books for all the subjects discussed on this page.

Get all details about MPSC Group B Combined books for preparation here.

MPSC Combine Books 2023; The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), each year, conducts the state-level MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) exam for various Group ‘B’ posts i.e Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in different departments of Government of Maharashtra. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should build a unique preparation strategy and pick the best MPSC Combine Books to get an edge over peers.

Choosing the right books is as essential as knowing the latest syllabus for the exam. The written exam is conducted in two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. Several factors such as syllabus and previous years’ question papers play a key role in deciding on the right set books for prelims and mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the list of MPSC Group Combined best books for prelims and mains exams recommended by toppers and experts.

MPSC Combined Group B Booklist 2023

The books are recommended based on the examination phase which includes prelims and mains. The preliminary exam is common for all PSI, STI, and ASO posts. However, The main exam comprises two papers. The first paper is common for all the posts and the second paper will be post-specific. Check the exam details for both stages below:

The combined preliminary exam comprises a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect response.

The main exam is conducted for a total of 200 marks (100 questions). Paper I is common and Paper II is post-specific.

MPSC Combined Book List for Prelims Exam

The MPSC Combined prelims exam included subjects i.e. current affairs, polity, history, geography, economics, general science, and IQ & arithmetic. Have a look at the subject-wise MPSC Group B Combined books for preparation for the prelims exam shared below:

MPSC Group B Combined Prelims Book List Subject Author/Publications Current Affairs Current Affairs Yearly by Arihant Experts

The Yearly Current Affairs by Disha Experts

Rapid General Knowledge by Disha Experts Polity Indian Polity by M. Laxmikanth

Polity Tricks by Dr. Vinay Bansal

Indian Constitution and Indian Polity by Pearson History A Short History of the World by H.G. Wells

Ancient and Medieval India by Poonam Dahiya

Modern Indian History by Sonali Bansal Geography Geography of India by Majid Husain

Quick Geography by Disha Experts

Evolution of Geographical Thought by Majid Husain Economics Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

The Indian Economy by Sanjiv Verma

Quick Indian Economy by Disha Experts General Science General Science by BK Editorial Board

General Science by Dr. Sachin Bhaske

NCERT Science & Technology by McGraw Hill IQ and Arithmetic Objective Arithmetic by R.S. Aggarwal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Handbook Mathematics by Arihant Experts

MPSC Group B Combined Book List for Mains Exam

The MPSC Combined mains books are recommended based on the papers. Paper I includes subjects such as Marathi, English, and general knowledge. However, Paper II covers subjects as per the post i.e PSI, STI, and ASO. Have a look at the subject-wise MPSC Group B Combined books for preparation for the mains exam shared below.

MPSC Group B Mains Exam Books for Paper I

The MPSC Combined mains paper I is common for all the posts. Check the list of best books for all the subjects shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject Author/Publication English Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi

Tips & Techniques in English for Competitive Exams by Disha Experts

Complete General English by Agrawal Examcart Marathi Sugam Marathi Vyakaran by Nitin Prakashan

Paripurna Marathi Vyakaran by Balasaheb Shinde Deepstambh

Marathi Vyakaran by Deepstambh Prakashan General Knowledge Lucent’s General Knowledge by Lucent

Quick General Awareness by Disha Experts

General Knowledge by Disha Experts

MPSC Combined Books for ASO Mains Exam Paper 2

Check the subject-wise books for ASO mains paper 2 shared below:

Subject Name Book Name Intelligence test Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agrawal

Reasoning by RS Agrawal

Mental Ability And Reasoning Ability Test by Sachin Dhawale Geography of Maharashtra Maharashtracha Bhugol by Dipstambh Publication

Geography of Maharashtra by Sambhaji B Patil History of Maharashtra Adhunik Maharashtracha Itihas by Dr. Anil Kathare

Social reformer from Maharashtra by Umesh Kudale Constitution of India Indian Polity by Laxmikant Political System (Government Structure Powers and Functions) Indian Polity by Laxmikant District Administration, Rural and Urban Local Government Panchayat Raj by Kishore Lovette Judiciary Indian Polity by Laxmikant Planning Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

MPSC Books for STI Mains Exam Paper 2

Check the best books for STI mains exam paper 2 shared below for reference purposes.

Subject Name Book Name Intelligence test Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agrawal

Reasoning by RS Agrawal

Mental Ability And Reasoning Ability Test by Sachin Dhawale Geography of Maharashtra Maharashtracha Bhugol by Dipstambh Publication

Geography of Maharashtra by Sambhaji B Patil History of Maharashtra Adhunik Maharashtracha Itihas by Dr. Anil Kathare

Social reformer from Maharashtra by Umesh Kudale Constitution of India Indian Polity by Laxmikant Planning Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale Economic Reforms and Laws Competitive Exam Economics-Part 1 & 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale Development of Infrastructure in Urban and rural areas Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale Public Finance System Competitive Exam Economics-Part 1 by Dr. Kiran Desale YCMOU Book International Trade and international capital movement Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

MPSC Books for PSI Mains Exam Paper 2

Check the best books for PSI mains exam paper 2 preparation shared below: