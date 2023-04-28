MPSC Group B Combined 2023: Check Subject-Wise Best Books for Prelims and Mains Exam

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts the MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) prelims and mains exams for various Group B posts. Check the list of best  MPSC Combine Books for all the subjects discussed on this page.

Get all details about MPSC Group B Combined books for preparation here.
MPSC Combine Books 2023; The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), each year, conducts the state-level MPSC Subordinate Services (Combined) exam for various Group ‘B’ posts i.e  Assistant Section Officer (ASO), State Tax Inspector (STI), and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in different departments of Government of Maharashtra. Aspirants preparing for the upcoming exam should build a unique preparation strategy and pick the best MPSC Combine Books to get an edge over peers. 

Choosing the right books is as essential as knowing the latest syllabus for the exam. The written exam is conducted in two stages i.e. Prelims and Mains. Several factors such as syllabus and previous years’ question papers play a key role in deciding on the right set  books for prelims and mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the list of  MPSC Group Combined best books for prelims and mains exams recommended by toppers and experts.

MPSC Combined Group B Booklist 2023

The books are recommended based on the examination phase which includes prelims and mains. The preliminary exam is common for all PSI, STI, and ASO  posts. However, The main exam comprises two papers. The first paper is common for all the posts and the second paper will be post-specific. Check the exam details for both stages below:

  • The combined preliminary exam comprises a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. There shall be a negative marking of 1/4 for every incorrect response.
  • The main exam is conducted for a total of 200 marks (100 questions). Paper I is common and Paper II is post-specific.

MPSC Combined Book List for Prelims Exam

The MPSC Combined prelims exam included subjects i.e. current affairs, polity, history, geography, economics, general science, and IQ & arithmetic. Have a look at the subject-wise MPSC Group B Combined books for preparation for the prelims exam shared below:

MPSC Group B Combined Prelims Book List

Subject

Author/Publications

Current Affairs
  • Current Affairs Yearly by Arihant Experts 
  • The Yearly Current Affairs by Disha Experts 
  • Rapid General Knowledge by Disha Experts

Polity
  • Indian Polity by M. Laxmikanth
  • Polity Tricks by Dr. Vinay Bansal
  • Indian Constitution and Indian Polity by Pearson

History
  • A Short History of the World by H.G. Wells 
  • Ancient and Medieval India by Poonam Dahiya 
  • Modern Indian History by Sonali Bansal

Geography
  • Geography of India by Majid Husain 
  • Quick Geography by Disha Experts
  • Evolution of Geographical Thought by Majid Husain

Economics
  • Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh
  • The Indian Economy by Sanjiv Verma 
  • Quick Indian Economy by Disha Experts

General Science
  • General Science by BK Editorial Board 
  • General Science by Dr. Sachin Bhaske
  • NCERT Science & Technology by McGraw Hill

IQ and Arithmetic
  • Objective Arithmetic by R.S. Aggarwal 
  • Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma 
  • Handbook Mathematics by Arihant Experts

MPSC Combine Group B Previous Year Question Paper with Answer Key PDF

MPSC Group B Combined Book List for Mains Exam

The MPSC Combined mains books are recommended based on the papers. Paper I includes subjects such as Marathi, English, and general knowledge. However, Paper II covers subjects as per the post i.e PSI, STI, and ASO. Have a look at the subject-wise MPSC Group B Combined books for preparation for the mains exam shared below.

MPSC Group B Mains Exam Books for Paper I

The MPSC Combined mains paper I is common for all the posts. Check the list of best  books for all the subjects shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Subject

Author/Publication

English
  • Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi 
  • Tips & Techniques in English for Competitive Exams by Disha Experts 
  • Complete General English by Agrawal Examcart

Marathi
  • Sugam Marathi Vyakaran by Nitin Prakashan 
  • Paripurna Marathi Vyakaran by Balasaheb Shinde Deepstambh
  • Marathi Vyakaran by Deepstambh Prakashan

General Knowledge
  • Lucent’s General Knowledge by Lucent 
  • Quick General Awareness by Disha Experts 
  • General Knowledge by Disha Experts

MPSC Combine Salary 2023

MPSC Combined Books for ASO Mains Exam Paper 2

Check the subject-wise books for ASO mains paper 2 shared below:

Subject Name

Book Name

Intelligence test
  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agrawal 
  • Reasoning by RS Agrawal 
  • Mental Ability And Reasoning Ability Test by Sachin Dhawale

Geography of Maharashtra
  • Maharashtracha Bhugol by Dipstambh Publication 
  • Geography of Maharashtra by Sambhaji B Patil

History of Maharashtra
  • Adhunik Maharashtracha Itihas by Dr. Anil Kathare 
  • Social reformer from Maharashtra by Umesh Kudale

Constitution of India

Indian Polity by Laxmikant

Political System (Government Structure Powers and Functions)

Indian Polity by Laxmikant

District Administration, Rural and Urban Local Government

Panchayat Raj by Kishore Lovette

Judiciary

Indian Polity by Laxmikant

Planning

Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

MPSC Books for STI Mains Exam Paper 2

Check the best books for STI mains exam paper 2 shared below for reference purposes.

Subject Name

Book Name

Intelligence test
  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agrawal 
  • Reasoning by RS Agrawal 
  • Mental Ability And Reasoning Ability Test by Sachin Dhawale

Geography of Maharashtra
  • Maharashtracha Bhugol by Dipstambh Publication 
  • Geography of Maharashtra by Sambhaji B Patil

History of Maharashtra
  • Adhunik Maharashtracha Itihas by Dr. Anil Kathare 
  • Social reformer from Maharashtra by Umesh Kudale

Constitution of India

Indian Polity by Laxmikant

Planning

Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

Economic Reforms and Laws

Competitive Exam Economics-Part 1 & 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

Development of Infrastructure in Urban and rural areas

Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

Public Finance System

Competitive Exam Economics-Part 1 by Dr. Kiran Desale 

YCMOU Book

International Trade and international capital movement

Competitive Exam Economics-Part 2 by Dr. Kiran Desale

MPSC Combine Syllabus 2023

MPSC Books for PSI Mains Exam Paper 2

Check the best books for PSI mains exam paper 2 preparation shared below:

Subject Name

Book Name

Intelligence test
  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Agrawal 
  • Reasoning by RS Agrawal 
  • Mental Ability And Reasoning Ability Test by Sachin Dhawale

Geography of Maharashtra
  • Maharashtracha Bhugol by Dipstambh Publication 
  • Geography of Maharashtra by Sambhaji B Patil

History of Maharashtra
  • Adhunik Maharashtracha Itihas by Dr. Anil Kathare 
  • Social reformer from Maharashtra by Umesh Kudale

Constitution of India

Indian Polity by Laxmikant

Laws

PSI Mains Exam Act, Kishore Lovette

Human Rights and Responsibilities

PSI Mains Exam Act, Kishore Lovette

FAQ

Where can I find the list of useful books for MPSC Group B Combined Prelims and Mains Exam?

At Jagran Josh, we have compiled a list of the best books to prepare for MPSC Combine exam. Read this article to know the books for MPSC Combine Group B books for prelims and mains exams.

What are the subjects for MPSC Group B Combined exam?

The MPSC Combine prelims cover subjects like Current Affairs, Polity, History, Geography, Economics, General Science, and IQ & Arithmetic. The MPSC Combine Mains books are divided into two papers. Paper I cover subjects such as Marathi, English, and General Knowledge. However, Paper II covers subjects as per the post i.e. PSI, STI, and ASO.

How to crack MPSC Combined exam in first attempt?

Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming MPSC Group B Combined exam should build a unique preparation strategy and pick the best books to get an edge over peers. They should also analyse the latest syllabus and exam pattern, take mock tests, solve previous years’ question papers, stay updated with the latest current affairs, etc.

Is MPSC Group B Combined exam difficult?

As per the past years' exam analysis, it is observed that the difficulty level of the MPSC Combined exam is usually moderate level.

Take Free Online Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
