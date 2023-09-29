MPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 97 Assistant Professor Posts at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Recruitment 2023 for Assistant Professor post has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for 97 posts through the official website - mpsc.gov.in. Read below to know everything about MPSC Professor Recruitment 2023 including eligibility, age limit, application process etc.

Get all the details of MPSC Assistant Professors 2023 Recruitment here.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for the Professor post (under Advt No 071/2023 to 110/2023) in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. The application process commenced today i.e. September 29 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 19. However, the last date to pay the application fee is October 22.

Through this recruitment drive, MPSC aims to fill a total of 97 vacancies for various posts like Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Maharashtra. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

According to the MPSC recruitment notification 2023 released on the official website, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 97 vacancies of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges in Maharashtra. Check the post-wise MPSC Vacancy in the table below.

MPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Post name Number of vacancies Professor 17 Associate Professor 29 Assistant Professor 68

Who is Eligible for MPSC Assistant Professor 2023?

Aspiring individuals must meet all the parameters for MPSC Recruitment 2023. Those who fail to satisfy the MPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023 will be disqualified from the selection process.

Age Limit for MPSC Recruitment 2023: For Associate Professor and Professor, the minimum age limit is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 50 years. While, the age limit for Assistant Professor is 19 years to 40 years, as on January 01, 2024.

Qualification for MPSC Professor: Aspirants must possess a post-graduate degree in the respective subject of Ayurveda from a recognized University/Institution. Additionally, they should have a basic knowledge of English, Marathi, Sanskrit and Hindi language. For better clarification, you can download the MPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF here.

How to Apply Online for MPSC Recruitment 2023?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for MPSC Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to Online Facilities on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on MPSC Professor Recruitment 2023 Apply Online link.

Step 4: Register yourself and then proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review it carefully before submitting it. Download the MPSC Assistant Professor Application form for future reference.

Application Fee for MPSC Professor Recruitment

For the Associate Professor and Professor post, the application fee is Rs 719 for General candidates and Rs 449 for candidates belonging to reserved categories. On the other hand, General candidates applying for the Assistant Professor post need to pay Rs. 394 and Rs. 294 for reserved category aspirants.