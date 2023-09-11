NALCO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Managerial Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

NALCO Recruitment 2023: NALCO has released the notification for the 36 Managerial posts in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. Check the pdf, how to apply, the application process, eligibility and others.

NALCO Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU has invited online applications for various Managerial posts Employment News (09-15) September 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 27, 2023 at nalcoindia.com.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in group discussion and/or personal interview.

NALCO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application for these posts is September 27, 2023. You can apply online for these posts through the official website at mudira.nalcoindia.co.in.



NALCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Dy. Manager (Civil)/E02-7

Dy. Manager (Horticulture)-2

Dy. Manager (PR&CC)-3

Manager ( Safety )-1

Dy. Manager (Law)-2

Dy. Manager (Mining)-8Asst. G

eneral Manager (Mining)-2

Dy. Manager(Coal Mining)-6

Sr. Manager (Blasting Officer)-1

Asst. General Manager (Coal Mining)-3

Dy. Manager (Survey)-1

NALCO Educational Qualification 2023

Dy. Manager (Civil)-Degree in Civil/Architecture/Ceramics Engineering is essential.

Dy. Manager (Horticulture)-Degree in Agriculture/ Forestry with Specialisation in

Horticulture OR Recognised PG qualification in Horticulture.

Dy. Manager (PR&CC)-Degree in any discipline is essential. Recognised PG Diploma in Journalism OR Mass Communication OR Creative Writing is desirable.

Sr. Manager ( Safety )-Degree in Mining Engineering with 1st Class Mine

Managers’ Certificate of Competency in COAL.

Dy. Manager (Law)-Degree in any discipline with Graduate Degree in Law OR Integrated Law of 5 yrs duration.

Dy. Manager (Mining)-Degree or Equivalent in Mining Engineering with 2nd Class Metalliferous Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency (Restricted)

Asst. General Manager (Mining)-Degree or equivalent in Mining Engineering & First Class Metalliferous Mines Manager’s Certificate of Competency (Restricted)

Dy. Manager(Coal Mining)-Degree or Equivalent in Mining Engineering with 2nd

Class Certificate of Competency under Coal Mines regulation (Restricted / Unrestricted)

Sr. Manager (Blasting Officer)-Degree or Equivalent in Mining Engineering with 1st

Class Certificate of Competency under Coal Mine regulation (Restricted / Unrestricted)

Asst. General Manager (Coal Mining)-Degree or Equivalent in Mining Engineering with 1st

Class Certificate of Competency under Coal Mines regulation (Restricted / Unrestricted)

Dy. Manager (Survey)-Degree in Mining Engg. In addition, candidates having

Surveyor certificate of Competency in COAL will have additional preference.

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NALCO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Shortlisting will be done based on the information/ declaration submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of online application. The assessment will be made through Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) with the weightage of 25% and 75% respectively.

Based on the performance in group discussion and/or personal interview, organizational requirement vacancies to be operated, the candidates will be selected.

NALCO Recruitment 2023: Post , Grade & Pay Scale

Asst. General Manager (E05) Scale - (100000- 260000)

Sr. Manager (E04) Scale - (90000- 240000)Dy.

Manager (E02) Scale - (70000- 200000)

Check the notification link for details of the Below Grade Pay Scale/ Below Grade Pay

Scale (CDA Pattern) for Central Govt / State Govt. (in Rs) and Comparable

CTC for the above posts.

DRDO ADA Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit (as of 27.09.2023)

Asst. General Manager-45 Years

Sr. Manager (E04)-41 Years

Dy. Manager (E02)-35 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NALCO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For NALCO Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.