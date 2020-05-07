In this article, students of Class 12 can find NCERT Solutions for Chapter 3 of the English subject. Chapter 3 from the Poetry section of the Flamingo textbook is a poem by Pablo Neruda. In this poem, Neruda talks about the necessity of quiet introspection and creating a feeling of mutual understanding among human beings.. The NCERT solutions have been provided after a detailed analysis of the marking scheme of CBSE by the English subject expert. Class 12th students can study the answers provided here to score well in school as well as Class 12th board exams.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English: Flamingo (Poetry) - Chapter 3: Keeping Quiet

Ques: What does the title of the poem suggest to you? What do you think the poem is about?

Answer: The poem's title refers to the significance of silence. The poem is about self-examination and introspection. This also reflects an appeal for universal peace.

Ques: What will counting up to twelve and keeping still help us achieve?

Answer: Taking a break from our monotonous routine by 'counting up to twelve' and 'standing still,' the poet says, will allow us to better understand ourselves and those around us. The quietness in this age of pointless events will support our comprehension of the importance of harmony and tranquility. They will, therefore, assist us in introspection and self-analysis.

Ques: Do you think the poet advocates total inactivity and death?

Answer: Although the poet argues that silences aid in introspection and aid take a break from the world of hysteria activity, he does not support absolute inactivity and death. Instead, he claims that experiencing quietness once in a while allows rejuvenated people to spring back into action.

Ques: What is the ‘sadness’ that the poet refers to in the poem?

Answer: The poet refers to the 'sadness' of struggling to grasp oneself in a day-to-day monotonous life. He also finds it sad that due to his unanalyzed acts, the world is heading towards its own destruction. He regrets the rush to outdo others which have made us forget humanity's values.

Ques: What symbol from Nature does the poet invoke to say that there can be life under apparent stillness?

Answer: The poet uses the Earth symbol to highlight the argument that under apparent stillness there can be life.