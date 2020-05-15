NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (latest edition) are available here. Access detailed solutions for every chapter of Class 9 Civics (or Democratic Politics) NCERT textbook. Class 9 Civics NCERT Textbook are very important resources for understanding the structure of the Indian constitution. If a student wants to score well in the Social Science paper then he or she must read this thoroughly and prepare exercises given at the end of each chapter. Links to access chapter-wise solutions for all chapters of Class 9 Civics NCERT textbook are given below
|
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): Chapter 1 - What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
|
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): Chapter 2 - Constitutional Design
|
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): Chapter 3 - Electoral Politics
|
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): Chapter 4 - Working of Institutions
|
NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): Chapter 5 - Democratic Rights (will be available shortly)
NCERT Book for Class 9 Social Science: Download Chapter-wise PDF of History, Geography, Economics, Civics
Although complete NCERT Civics Class 9 textbook is important, some topics of this book are extremely important as they are mentioned in the latest syllabus of Class 9 Social Science. These topics are
- What is Democracy?
- Features of Democracy
- Why Democracy?
- Broader Meaning of Democracy
- Democratic Constitution in South Africa
- Why do we need a Constitution?
- Making of the Indian Constitution
- Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution
- Why Elections?
- What is our System of Elections?
- What makes elections in India democratic?
- How is the major policy decision taken?
- Parliament
- Political Executive
- Judiciary
- Life without rights
- Rights in a Democracy
- Rights in the Indian Constitution
- Expanding the scope of rights
Students of CBSE Class 9 can also access other important articles for the preparation of CBSE School exams 2020-21. Jagran Josh has also provided notes, syllabus and other important resources for the preparation of CBSE Class 9 School exams 2020-21.
CBSE Class 9 Science Chapter Notes
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2020-2021
CBSE Class 9 Science NCERT Book
NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 9 Science
Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems: All Chapters
CBSE Class 9 Science Important questions and answers
CBSE Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Book
CBSE Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems: All Chapters
CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Important Questions with Solutions