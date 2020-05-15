NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (Social Science): All Chapters

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Civics (latest edition) are available here. Access detailed solutions for every chapter of Class 9 Civics (or Democratic Politics) NCERT textbook. Class 9 Civics NCERT Textbook are very important resources for understanding the structure of the Indian constitution. If a student wants to score well in the Social Science paper then he or she must read this thoroughly and prepare exercises given at the end of each chapter. Links to access chapter-wise solutions for all chapters of Class 9 Civics NCERT textbook are given below

Although complete NCERT Civics Class 9 textbook is important, some topics of this book are extremely important as they are mentioned in the latest syllabus of Class 9 Social Science. These topics are

What is Democracy?

Features of Democracy

Why Democracy?

Broader Meaning of Democracy

Democratic Constitution in South Africa

Why do we need a Constitution?

Making of the Indian Constitution

Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution

Why Elections?

What is our System of Elections?

What makes elections in India democratic?

How is the major policy decision taken?

Parliament

Political Executive

Judiciary

Life without rights

Rights in a Democracy

Rights in the Indian Constitution

Expanding the scope of rights

