NCSCM Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 104 Project Associate, MTS & Others @ncscm.res.in, Check Eligibility

NCSCM has invited online application for the 104 Project Associate and other post on its official website. Check NCSCM recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NCSCM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) has invited online applications for recruitment of 104 Posts of Project Associate, Project Scientist, Technical Assistant, MTS & Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 February 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Post Graduate degree in concerned faculty with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for NCSCM Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No: HR01/2022

Dated: 09/02/2022

Important Dates for NCSCM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 February 2022

Vacancy Details for NCSCM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Project Associate III-02

Project Scientist III-02

Project Scientist II-10

Project Scientist I-13

Project Associate III-34

Project Associate II-20

Project Associate II-07

Research Assistant-02

Technical Engineer IV-01

Technical Engineer II-02

Technical Assistant IV-03

Technical Assistant I-02

Administrative Associate III-01

Administrative Assistant IV-01

Administrative Assistant II-02

Administrative Assistant I-02

Multi-Tasking Staff-03

Check the notification link for details of the Posts/number of posts.



Eligibility Criteria for NCSCM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Associate III-First class Post Graduate degree in Natural Science/Environmental Science/ Marine Biology/ Marine Science/ Life Science, with minimum 3 years’ experience relevant to the nature of work

Project Scientist III-First class Post Graduate degree in Applied Microbiology/

Microbiology/ Life Science, with minimum 7 years’ experience relevant to the nature of work.

Project Scientist II-First class Post Graduate degree in Marine Biology/Marine Science/ Life

Science, with minimum 5 years’ experience relevant to the nature of work

Project Associate III-Graduate degree in Marine Biology/Marine Science/ Life

Science, with minimum of 3 years’ experience relevant to the nature of work

Research Assistant-First class Post Graduate degree in Geoinformatics/ Geoscience/ Environmental Science / Coastal Management / Geology/ Geography/ Remote Sensing/

GIS/ Natural Science or First class Graduate degree in Engineering/ Technology, with minimum 1 year’ experience relevant to the nature of work

Multi-Tasking Staff-10th Pass

Please check the notification link for details educational qualification for the above posts.

NCSCM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for NCSCM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 23 February 2022.