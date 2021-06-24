NHM Haryana Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @nhmharyana.gov.in|Walk-In

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialists under NHM District Ambala. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview till March 31 2022 or fill up of the vacant posts whichever is earlier.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview Date: till March 31 2022 or fill up of the vacant posts whichever is earlier.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Radiologist - 1 Post

Paediatrician - 1 Post

Anaesthetist - 1 Post

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Radiologist - MD/MS/DNB in Radiology recognize by Medical Council of India.

Paediatrician - MBBS or equivalent degree from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India; PG Degree/Diploma in paediatrics; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.

Anaesthetist - MBBS or equivalent degree from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India; PG Degree/Diploma in Anesthesia; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 65 years

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Salary

MBBS with diploma: Rs. 80,000/- Per Month

MBBS with MD: Rs. 10,0000/- Per Month

Download NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview in the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala along with contact number, email id, postal address with pin code, two passport size photo and attested copies of educational qualification and experience in original and in photocopy at the time of Interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

Latest Government Jobs:

NPCC Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for Site Engineers (Civil, Electrical) Posts

North Western Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Specialist/ GDMO Posts

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @mahametro.org for Manager and Assistant Manager Posts