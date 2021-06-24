NHM Haryana Specialist Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @nhmharyana.gov.in|Walk-In

NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021: National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialists under NHM District Ambala. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview till March 31 2022 or fill up of the vacant posts whichever is earlier.
Important Date:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: till March 31 2022 or fill up of the vacant posts whichever is earlier.
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Radiologist - 1 Post
- Paediatrician - 1 Post
- Anaesthetist - 1 Post
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Radiologist - MD/MS/DNB in Radiology recognize by Medical Council of India.
- Paediatrician - MBBS or equivalent degree from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India; PG Degree/Diploma in paediatrics; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.
- Anaesthetist - MBBS or equivalent degree from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India; PG Degree/Diploma in Anesthesia; Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric.
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 18 to 65 years
NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Salary
- MBBS with diploma: Rs. 80,000/- Per Month
- MBBS with MD: Rs. 10,0000/- Per Month
Download NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for NHM Haryana Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview in the office of Civil Surgeon, Ambala along with contact number, email id, postal address with pin code, two passport size photo and attested copies of educational qualification and experience in original and in photocopy at the time of Interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.
