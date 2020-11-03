Rajasthan CHO Admit Card 2020 Soon @rajswasthya.nic.in, NHM Community Health Officer Exam on 10 November

Rajasthan CHO Admit Card and Exam Date 2020: The Government of Rajasthan is conducting the written exam for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs), under the National Health Mission (NHM), on 10 November 2020 (Tuesday). Today i.e. on 03 November 2020, Rajasthan Health Minister 'Dr. Raghu Sharma' has given approval for the conduct of the examination on 10 November 2020. According to him,a total of 301 exam centers have been set up for this examination. Rajasthan CHO examination will be conducted at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner and Ajmer district headquarters.

Rajasthan CHO Exam Date Notice

In order to appear for the exam, candidates are required to download their e-admit card. As per media reports, Rajasthan CHO Admit Card 2020 is expected to be released tomorrow i.e. on 04 November 2020 on official website of Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare - rajswasthya.nic.in. Also, the candidate-wise details of exam center and other guidelines related to written examination shall be made available on the official website.

NHM CHO Exam is an OMR based exam. The exam will have questions on:

General Awareness

Basics of Human Body

Basics Concept of Public Health

Child Health

Family Planning and Adolescent Health

Maternal Health, Communicable Diseases

Non-Communicable Diseases

Nutrition

Skill Based

General Medicine and Medical Emergencies

General Pharmacology

General Surgery, Trauma & Burns, ENT & Ophthamology and

Miscellaneous

The candidates can check complete syllabus through the link below:

NHM CHO Syllabus 2020

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 6310 Community Health Officers (CHOs) posts at Sub Health Center Health and Wellness Center under National Health Mission State Health Committee, Rajasthan. Later the Government of Rajasthan added 1500 more posts .

NHM Rajasthan CHO Online Application Process was started on 02 September 2020. The last date for submitting application was 21 September 2020.

NHM Rajasthan CHO Recruitment Notification PDF

NHM Rajasthan Website