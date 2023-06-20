NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 34 MTS Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process 

NITTTR has invited online applications for the 34 MTS Posts on its official website. Check NITTTR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NITTTR Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) Chennai has invited online applications for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts in the Employment News (17 - 23) June 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 17, 2023.

Applicants should note that they will have to send the hard copy of the duly filled application along with the essential documents on or before July 31, 2023.



NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: July 17, 2023

The last date for submission of the hard copy: July 31, 2023.



NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff: 34

Reservation

SC OBC EWS UR 06 09 03 16





NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed school final (Class X) or its equivalent examination.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Pay level

Pay Level 1 (Rs.18,000 – 56,900)

NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

Not exceeding 35 Years

NITTTR Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs.300/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category should be paid only through online mode.

SC/ ST/ Persons with Disabilities (PwD)/ Women candidates / Ex-servicemen / Internal Candidates of this Institute are exempted from payment of application fee.



NITTTR Recruitment 2023 PDF-1



NITTTR Recruitment 2023 PDF-2

NITTTR Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format available on the Institute’s website (https://www.nitttrc.ac.in) on or before July 17, 2023 Candidates are required to send the hard copy of the same along with fee receipt (wherever applicable)and the self-attested copies of the relevant supporting documents should reach to the address-The Director, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Taramani, Chennai 600 113, Tamilnadu, India” on or before July 31,.2023 (5.30 pm IST).

The envelope should be superscribed as “Application for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)”