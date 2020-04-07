Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 26 GDMO & Gen. Physician Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GDMO and General Physician. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 6 April 2020

Last Date for submission of application for Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 14 April 2020

Walk-In-Interview Date: 15 April 2020

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Physician or Chest Physician: 2 Posts

GDMO: 24 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBBS from a recognized University and must have completed an internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid Registration Certificate of any of the State Council of India.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 50 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per norms)

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary

General Physician or Chest Physician: Rs. 95,000/-

GDMO: Rs. 75, 000/-

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates may send their bio-data to drdineshmohan67@gmail.com with a copy to srdpomb@gmail.com & nardevapo@gmail.com on or before 14 Apr 2020. The interview is scheduled on 15 April 2020 at Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Near DRM Office, Northern Railway, Moradabad along with the documents.

