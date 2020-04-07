Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in for 26 GDMO & Gen. Physician Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of GDMO and General Physician. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Notification Date: 6 April 2020
- Last Date for submission of application for Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 14 April 2020
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 15 April 2020
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- General Physician or Chest Physician: 2 Posts
- GDMO: 24 Posts
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS from a recognized University and must have completed an internship for one year and should be in possession of a valid Registration Certificate of any of the State Council of India.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 50 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per norms)
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary
- General Physician or Chest Physician: Rs. 95,000/-
- GDMO: Rs. 75, 000/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Northern Railway Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates may send their bio-data to drdineshmohan67@gmail.com with a copy to srdpomb@gmail.com & nardevapo@gmail.com on or before 14 Apr 2020. The interview is scheduled on 15 April 2020 at Chief Medical Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Near DRM Office, Northern Railway, Moradabad along with the documents.
Latest Government Jobs:
Gondwana University Recruitment 2020 Apply for 36 Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts
State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 865 ANM Posts, Apply @statehealthsocietybihar.org
IITM Pune Recruitment 2020: 66 Vacancies for Research Fellow and Research Associate Posts
Govt of AP Recruitment 2020 for 101 Paramedical Staff Posts for COVID 19
State Health Society Bihar Last Date 2020 for ANM and Other Posts Extended @statehealthsocietybihar.org