Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 for 33 CMP & Senior Resident Posts, Walk-In from 28 April

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Northern Railway is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of CMP & Senior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 28 April to 7 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 28 April 2021 to 7 May 2021

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

CMP GDMO - 2 Posts

Senior Resident - 31 Posts

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have MBBS/ Postgraduate Degree/ Postgraduate Diploma/ DM/ DNB in concerned specialty from a recognized University.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

CMP - not more than 48 years

Senior Resident - 37 years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through the process of Walk-in-Interview basis. After verification of documents, only those candidates who are found eligible will be allowed to appear for the Interview. All documents have to be produced in ORIGINAL at the time of Interviews along with the self-attested copies.

How to apply for Northern Railway Recruitment 2021

Candidates should report with Application form duly filled in and signed along with self-attested copies of all the requisite documents in Auditorium,1st Floor, Academic Block, Northern Railway Central Hospital, New Delhi on the Date of Walk in Interview date at 8.30 A.M. They must carry with them all the Documents in ORIGINAL & produce the same for verification.

