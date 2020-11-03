NSCL Admit Card 2020 for Trainee and Assistant Legal Posts Released @indiaseeds.com, Download Here

NSCL Admit Card 2020: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has released the admit card of computer based exam for the post of Management Trainee (MT), Trainee, Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee, Assistant Trainee and Assistant Legal. Candidates who have applied for NSCL Recruitment 2020 can download NSCL Admit Card from the official website - indiaseeds.com.

NSCL Admit Card 2020 Link is available below. The candidates can also download their admit, directly, login in link given below:

NSCL Admit Card 2020 Download Link

NSCL Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 November 2020 (Wednesday) and 26 November 2020 (Thursday) as follow:

Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift 25 November 2020 Management Trainee and Trainee Technician Senior Trainee, Diploma Trainee and Assistant Legal 26 November 2020 Trainee (Agri.) and Trainee (Mate) Agri. Trainee (all other discipline)

NSCL Exam Date Notice PDF



NSCL Exam Pattern:

There will 100 Multiple choice questions. There will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 90 minutes. 35 marks is required to qualify out of total 100 marks. The candidates can check the complete exam pattern and syllabus for each posts through the link below:

NSCL Trainee Syllabus PDF

How to Download NSCL Admit Card 2020 ?