NWDA Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF (OUT): Apply Online for Assistant Engineer (AE) Posts @nwda.gov.in

NWDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Group B) Ministerial. The candidates holding the civil engineering or equivalent degree are eligible to submit their applications for the said posts. Eligible and desirous candidates may apply through online mode only up to 11.59 midnight, 4 April 2022 by visiting the NWDA's website.i.e. nwda.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to check the notification details like important dates, eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.
Advt. No. 09/2022
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 4 April 2022
NWDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Engineer - 9 Posts
NWDA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate must possess a degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized University or equivalent.
NWDA Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Minimum 21 years and Maximum 27 years (Relaxation: 3 years for OBC Candidates & 5 years for SC candidates)
NWDA Recruitment 2022 Salary
Pay Level - 7 (Rs. 44900-Rs. 142400/-) of the Pay Matrix
NWDA Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The screening of eligible candidates shall be carried out based on the best of the scores in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)-2020 & 2021 opting one paper in Civil Engineering. Shortlisted candidates shall be invited for Personal Interaction/Documents Verification to finalize the panel.
Download NWDA Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NWDA Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode only up to 11.59 Midnight, 4 April 2022 by visiting the NWDA's website.i.e. nwda.gov.in. Do not send any printout of filled-in application or other documents to the organisation.
NWDA Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- General & OBC - Rs. 840/-
- SC/EWS/Women - Rs. 500/-
