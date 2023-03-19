NWDA Recruitment 2023 : Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

NWDA Recruitment 2023: The National Water development Agency has announced the recruitment for the positions of JE & Stenographer Posts on March 18, 2023. All the relevant information regarding the NWDA Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

NWDA Recruitment 2023: The National Water Development Agency is seeking applicants for various positions including Junior Engineers, Junior Accounts Officers, stenographers and others. The application process began on March 18 and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 14. The application can be submitted through the website nwda.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 40 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 13 are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), 1 for Junior Accounts Officer, 6 for Draftsman Grade-III, 7 for Upper Division Clerk, 9 for Stenographer Grade-II, and 4 for Lower Division Clerk.

NWDA Recruitment 2023 - Overview

The NWDA has invited applications for the NWDA Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

NWDA Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Water development Agency Posts Name JE & Stenographer Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 18, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 14, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

NWDA Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the NWDA Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The NWDA Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the NWDA JE & Stenographer Recruitment 2023 2023 .

NWDA Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 18, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 14, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

NWDA Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the NWDA Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: NWDA Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

NWDA 2023: Eligibility

The NWDA Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of NWDA 2023 Eligibility.

NWDA 2023: Age Limit:

Candidates aged between 18 to 27 years can apply for different posts. However, for those candidates who are applying for junior accounts officer must be aged between 21 to 30 years.

NWDA 2023: Educational Qualification:

The following table shows the educational qualifications required for different posts in a recruitment notification:

Sl. No. Name of Post Education Qualification 1 Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University or equivalent. Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognised University or equivalent (desirable). 2 Junior Accounts Officer Degree in Commerce from a recognized University/Institute. Three year experience in Cash and Accounts in a Government Office/PSU/Autonomous Body/Statutory Body. Candidates having CA/ICWAI/Company Secretary will be preferred (desirable). 3 Draftsman Grade-III ITI Certificate or Diploma in Draftsmanship (Civil) from a recognized Institution/University. 4 Upper Division Clerk Degree of a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer operating systems, MS Word, Office, Excel, PowerPoint & Internet (desirable). 5 Stenographer Grade - II 12th Class passed from a recognized Board/University. Skill (Shorthand) Test (on Computer) at the speed of 80 wpm. 6 Lower Division Clerk 12th Class passed from a recognized Board. A typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer. Knowledge of Computer operating systems, MS Word, Office, Excel, PowerPoint & Internet (desirable).

NWDA Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

NWDA Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 65 job openings for positions of JE & Stenographer. Here's an overview of the NWDA Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification provided by the Bank.

Post Number of Vacancies Junior Engineer 13 Junior Accounts Officer 01 Draftsman 06 Upper Division Clerk 07 Stenographer 09 Lower Division Clerk 04 Total 40

NWDA Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The NWDA Recruitment process for applying online commenced from March 18, 2023 and eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can submit their applications online until April 14, 2023. To assist candidates, the online application link or NWDA Recruitment apply online link is provided in the article below. This direct link can be used to access the website for online application submission.







NWDA Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process for NWDA Recruitment 2023 started from March 18, 2023 and the last date to apply for the NWDA Recruitment 2023 for the JE & Stenographer Posts is April 14, 2023 . No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned in the official notification before applying for the NWDA Recruitment.