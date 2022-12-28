Odisha Police Recruitment 2023: Application Process To Begin For 4790 Constable Posts, Check Details

Odisha Police Recruitment 2023: Odisha Government will recruit 4790 Constable Posts in the state. You can check details on the official website-odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2023: Odisha Government is set to fill up 4790 Constable Posts in the state. As per media reports, the State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha Police has released an advertisement regarding the filling up these posts across the state. Government has announced to fill these vacancies in the 34 police districts and the Commissionerate Police in the State by January 2023.

Candidates waiting for Police/Paramilitary jobs have golden chance to apply for this opportunity. Candidates with certain educational qualification can check the all details about the Odisha Police Recruitment 2022 in this article.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Odisha Police Recruitment 2023 from 30 December 2022. Candidates can apply for these posts through the link to be activated on the official website-odishapolice.gov.in.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

In a bid to apply for Odisha Police Recruitment 2023, candidates should have to fulfill certain minimum educational qualification with addition eligibility as mentioned by State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha Police.

Interested and eligible candidates are required to access the detailed advertisement regarding the Odisha Police Recruitment 2023 on the official website.

Candidates can get all the details including eligibility criteria/age/educational qualification/physical standard measurement/physical efficiency test details/ district wise and category wise vacancy position etc on the official website. The details advertisement will update you regarding the recruitment drive including plan of examination, selection process and other updates regarding the same.

Candidates will have to follow the educational qualification including age limit and the required Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test as determined by the Odisha Police.

As per media reports, earlier Chief Minister’s Office, Odisha has given his approval o fill up these posts. It has been said that the recruitment drive will be completed in four stages across the state.