Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 For 200 Skilled Worker Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And More

Ordnance Factory has invited online applications for the 200 Skilled Worker Posts on its official website. Check Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications for the 200 posts of tenure based DBW (Danger Building

Worker). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 30, 2023.

Under the Ordnance Factory recruitment drive, a total of 200 vacant seats are to be filled for which basic pay will be provided as Rs. 19900 + DA. Candidates having age limit between 18 and 30 years with requisite eligibility can apply for these posts.





Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: Tenure Based DBW

Total Vacancies – 200



Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Ex-Apprentices of AOCP Trade (NCTVT) possessing Ordnance Factories training/experience in manufacturing and handling of military ammunition & explosives, and also Ex-trade apprentice of AOCP trade trained in Ordnance Factories of erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 30/06/2023)

Between 18 and 30 years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 PDF





Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: How To Apply



Interested and eligible candidates can download and print the application form and fill up the same in block letter only. You are advised to send the application along with other necessary enclosures & two extra photograph by post to the address -The General Manager, Ordnance Factory Khamaria District: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pin -482005.