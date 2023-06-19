Ordnance Factory Worker Jobs 2023 Apply For 200 Vacancies

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 For 200 Skilled Worker Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And More

Ordnance Factory  has invited online applications for the 200 Skilled Worker Posts on its official website. Check  Ordnance Factory  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 Notification: Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications for the 200 posts of tenure based DBW (Danger Building
Worker). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 30, 2023. 

Under the Ordnance Factory recruitment drive, a total of 200  vacant seats are to be filled for which basic pay will be provided as Rs. 19900 + DA. Candidates having age limit between 18 and 30 years with requisite eligibility can apply for these posts.


  
Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: June 30, 2023

 Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: Tenure Based DBW
Total Vacancies – 200
 

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Career Counseling

Ex-Apprentices of AOCP Trade (NCTVT) possessing Ordnance Factories training/experience in manufacturing and handling of military ammunition & explosives, and also Ex-trade apprentice of AOCP trade trained in Ordnance Factories of erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 30/06/2023)

Between 18 and 30 years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
 
Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023 PDF

 Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 


Interested and eligible candidates can download and print the application form and fill up the same in block letter only. You are advised to send the application along with other necessary enclosures & two extra photograph by post to the  address -The General Manager, Ordnance Factory Khamaria District: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Pin -482005.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application for these posts is June 30, 2023

What is the Eligibility Criteria for Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023?

Ex-Apprentices of AOCP Trade (NCTVT) possessing Ordnance Factories training/experience can apply.

What are the Jobs in Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023?

Ordnance Factory Khamaria, Jabalpur has invited applications for the 200 posts of tenure based DBW (Danger Building Worker).
