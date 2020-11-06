OSSC ACTO Viva Voce Date 2020 Announced for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC ACTO Viva Voce Date 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Viva Voce Date for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Viva Voce round for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer posts can check the Interview date available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

According to the notice released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission, it will conduct the Viva Voce round for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer-2016 Exam from 24 November 2020 onwards. The Assistant Commercial Tax Officer-2016 Viva Voce round will be conducted at the venue-Office of the Commission at Barrack No.-I, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar.

All the candidates shortlisted for the Assistant Commercial Tax Officer-2016 should note that commission will release the details schedule for the Viva Voce later on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep touch with the Commission's website-www.ossc.gov.in for further updates.

Candidates qualified for the Viva Voce for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer-2016 exam can check the OSSC ACTO Viva Voce Date 2020 notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC ACTO Viva Voce Date 2020 for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC ACTO Viva Voce Date 2020 for Assistant Commercial Tax Officer Posts