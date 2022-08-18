OSSC CGL Exam Date 2021 Released at ossc.gov.in, Download Combined Graduate Level Exam Schedule Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC CGL Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the written exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021 on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the written Combined Graduate Level Exam from 11 October 2022.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2021 from 11 to 17 October 2022.

It is noted Commission had earlier released the notification for the 233 various vacancies under Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021(Advt.No.4301/OSSC dt.23.12.2021) including Inspector of Cooperative Societies - 127 Posts, Auditor of Cooperative Societies - 71 Posts, Auditor (Directorate of Textiles, Odisha) - 6 Posts and Inspector of Textiles - 28 Posts.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The written test will consist of two papers. i.e. paper 1, and paper 2.

You can download the OSSC CGL Exam Schedule 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC CGL Exam Schedule 2021