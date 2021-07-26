OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 Released for Combined Police Service @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections till July 28

OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 can download the OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the model answer key for General Studies paper / Technical Paper of Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 should note that they can raise their objections, is any on or before 28 July 2021. In a bid to raise their objections, candidates will have to register the same by using their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth with the link available on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 can raise their objections, is any on or before 28 July 2021. In a bid to raise their objections, candidates will have to register the same by using their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth with the link available on the official website.

How to Download: OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021