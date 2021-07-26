Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 Released for Combined Police Service @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections till July 28

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download OSSC Model Answer Key 2021 here. 

Created On: Jul 26, 2021 16:42 IST
OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17. All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 can download the OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the model answer key for General Studies paper / Technical Paper of Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the main exam can check the model answer key available on the official website. 

Candidates appeared in the Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 should note that they can raise their objections, is any on or before 28 July 2021. In a bid to raise their objections, candidates will have to register the same by using their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth with the link available on the official website. 

All such candidates appeared in the Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 can download their OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 from the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 

How to Download: OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021 

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
  • Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
  • Click on link-Model answer key for General Studies paper/Technical Paper of Main Written Examination of Combined Police Service (CPSE) -17 on the home page.
  • You will have to provide your credentials to get OSSC CPSE Mains Answer Key 2021.
  • Candidates are required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.

