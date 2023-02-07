More than 58,000 Teaching, and Non-teaching Posts vacant in KVs, Navodaya Schools, Higher Education Institutes: MoE

Almost all the prominent institutes of higher education and school education have teaching and non-teaching posts. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said that more than 58,000 vacancies including teaching and non-teaching posts in central government-run schools and universities.

Top Institutes Vacant Posts: KVs, JNVs, IITs, NITs, IISC, IIM

Almost all the prominent institutes of higher education and school education have teaching and non-teaching posts. The details of teaching and non-teaching vacant posts in KVs, JNVs, IITs, NITs, IISC, and IIMs are listed below.

12,099 teaching posts and 1,312 non-teaching posts are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas 3,271 teaching posts are vacant. And, the number of vacant non-teaching posts in the residential schools is 1,756.

6,180 teaching posts and 15,798 non-teaching posts are vacant in Higher education institutions like Central Universities

4,425 teaching posts and 5,052 non-teaching posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

2,089 teaching posts and 3,773 non-teaching posts are vacant are lying vacant in the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology

353 teaching and 625 non-teaching posts in Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research

1,050 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

The table below shows the number of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts available in KVs, JNVs, IITs, NITs, IISC, and IIMs.

Institute Name Vacant Teaching Posts Vacant Non-Teaching Posts Kendriya Vidyalayas 12,099 1,312 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas 3,271 1,756 Higher Education Institutions 6,180 15,798 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) 4,425 5,052 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology 2,089 3,773 Indian Institutes of Science and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research 353 625 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) 1,050

Why Top Institutes have Vacant Posts? - Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar Reply

The State Education Minister, Subhas Sarkar was replying to a Parliament question regarding the number of teaching and non-teaching posts vacant in KVs, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), and higher education institutions in the country. While replying to queries on high vacant posts in teaching and non-teaching post he said “The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, promotion and an additional requirement on account of up-gradation or sanctioning of new streams as well as enhancement of students’ strength.”

How Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts to filled: Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar Reply on Teacher Recruitment Process

Subhas Sarkar also said that along with the teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment approaches and interventions to be taken to improve the performance of these schools include an annual action plan, a review of functioning by the education ministry, etc.

“Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules of the concerned institution,” Sarkar said.

He also added that teachers who are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.