panjiyakpredeled.in Result 2023 Declared: Check Rajasthan Pre Deled Result Using Name and Roll Number

panjiyakpredeled.in Result 2023: On 29 September, Rajasthan Education Department has announced the marks of the Pre Deled Exam 2023 o 29 September 2023. Candidates can check for Rajasthan Pre Deled Result Using Name and Roll Number, topper name and direct link here.

panjiyakpredeled.in Result 2023: Students who appeared in BSTC Pre Deled Exam 2023 can download their results. The result has been released on the official website of Rajasthan Education Department on panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the result.

The detailed schedule of counselling will be released after the release of the results. In this, students will be able to get admission in educational institutions on the basis of choices filled by them. Candidates will be allotted teacher education institutes/institutions through counselling.

Santra has secured the first position in the exam while Himanshi Jain of Bundi got the first position in Sanskrit. Himanshi has scored 489 marks out of 600. Vinod Bairagi from Tonk holds the second position and Ramnarayan of Nagaur stood third position.

Candidates can check their result through the direct link given below using their details.

BSTC Rajathan Result 2023 Direct Link

How to download Download Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 using Roll Number OR Name