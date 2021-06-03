PGIMER Provisional Result 2021 Out for Data Manager Post @pgimer.edu.in, Interview on June 10
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the result for the Data Manager post on its official website-pgimer.edu.in. Download PDF.
PGIMER Data Manager Result 2021: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has declared the result for the posts of Data Manager under project entitled HIV Sentinel Surveillance, Dept. of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER Chandigarh. All such candidates who have applied for Data Manager Post can check their result available on the official website of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.
Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has uploaded the list of eligible and non eligible candidates for the post of Data Manager on its official website. Candidates can check their result after visiting on the official website.
Candidates qualified for Data Manager Post under project entitled HIV Sentinel Surveillance should note that they will have to appear for the next interview round as per the selection process for the Data Manager post. It is noted that PGIMER will conduct the interview for qualified candidates on 10th June 2021 at 11.00 A.M. at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER Chandigarh. You can check the PGIMER Provisional Result 2021 and interview details on the official website of PGIMER. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for PGIMER Provisional Result 2021 for Data Manager Post
How to Download: PGIMER Provisional Result 2021 for Data Manager Post
- Visit to the official website of PGIMER Chandigarh-http://pgimer.edu.in/
- Go to the PGIMER Forthcoming Examinations section available on the home page.
- Click on the link List of eligible and non eligible candidates for the post of Data Manager under the project, Interview to be held on 10th June, 2021 at 11.00 am in Dept. of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER Chandigarh available on the homepage.
- You will get the PDF of the desired Result PGIMER Data Manager Result 2021 available on the official website.
- Download and save the same for your future reference.
