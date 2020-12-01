PGIMER CBT Result 2020 Out for Senior Residents/Demonstrators under AIIMS, Bilaspur @pgimer.edu.in, Check DV/Interview Date

PGIMER CBT Result 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has announced the result for the Senior Residents/Demonstrators under AIIMS, Bilaspur Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test for Senior Residents/Demonstrators Posts can check their result available on the official website of PGIMER i.e.-pgimer.edu.in.



The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has uploaded the result for the Online Computer Based Test examination for recruitment to the posts of Senior Residents/Demonstrators on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online Based Test conducted on 19 November 2020.

The eligible/provisionally eligible candidates will have to appear for Document Verification and Departmental Interview & Assessment to be held tentatively on 21December 2020.

All such candidates who have applied for the Senior Residents/Demonstrators posts against Advt. No.PGI/RC/020/2020/3321 dated 27.09.2020 and notice dated 05.11.2020 and 17.11.2020 issued for recruitment to the tenure posts of Senior Residents and Jr./Sr. Demonstrators (M/NM) in various departments of PGIMER, Chandigarh and AIIMS, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for PGIMER CBT Result 2020 for Senior Residents/Demonstrators

How to Download: PGIMER CBT Result 2020 for Senior Residents/Demonstrators