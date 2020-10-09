Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Assam Recruitment 2020 for 36 City Project Manager, Project Associate Posts, Apply Online @pmayassam.in

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Assam Recruitment 2020: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of City Project Manager, Project Associate and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 19 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 19 October 2020

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Assam Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

PMAY-U post vacancies

City Project ManagerCivil Works - 12 Posts

City Project Manager MIS - 14 Posts

Project Associate - 8 Posts

AMRUT post vacancies

City Project Manager Civil Works - 1 Post

City Project Manager Finance- 1 Post

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Assam Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PMAY-U post vacancies

City Project Manager Civil Works - Post Graduate /Degree/ Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks.

City Project Manager MIS - MCA/ B.Tech (CSE/IT)/BE (CSE/IT)/ Diploma (CSE) with minimum 60% in qualifying exam from a recognized university or institution.

Project Associate - Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university Knowledge of Computer applications; Distance Education (Degree) approved by DEC/UGC/ AICTE is also valid.

AMRUT post vacancies

City Project Manager Civil Works - Post Graduate Degree/ Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized university or institution with minimum 60% marks.

City Project Manager Finance- Post Graduate in Finance/ MBA in Finance/ HR with minimum 60% in qualifying exam from a recognized university or institution.

Download Official Notification PDF here

Apply Online

Official Website