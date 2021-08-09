XAT Preparation Tips 2022 - How to ace XAT in 90 days/3 Months?

The national level test, XAT, is conducted by Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur, on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Get some effective tips and preparation strategies to nail the XAT 2022 in 90 days/3 months.

Xavier's Aptitude Test, XAT 2022 is a national-level management entrance exam that is conducted by Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur on the behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). XAT 2022 exam will be held on January 2, 2022 and the registration for the exam can be done at the official website of the exam conducting body.

The XAT 2022 score is accepted by over 120 B-Schools in the country with thousands of students appearing for the entrance exam every year. At present, there are more than 3 months left for the exam, but as they say, 'time flies' and with other MBA exams in line, there are chances that you might end up ignoring the XAT 2022 preparation for later. So here are some quick and handy XAT preparation tips that will let you prep for one of the toughest MBA entrance exams in merely 90days which comes close to 3 months' time.

To make your XAT attempt significant, it is extremely important that you strategize right, take mock tests (as many of them), and get punctual.

A. XAT Preparation Strategy - Possible Focus Areas

-Focus more on areas that are your strength rather than investing time in overcoming your weaknesses.

-Make sure that you are well versed with the syllabus and always keep it handy. Also, check the topics that you are confident about and make a timeline to work on or revise topics that you feel might need some refreshing or practice.

-Make a practice schedule and stick to that, it's important that you discipline yourself for the next 90 days.

-Mock test should be a habit, at least once per day for the initial days, and then increase the frequency as the D-Day comes closer.

-Joining a good test series may be handy, as the test provided by them would not only bring perspective but the after-test analysis would give areas to focus on.

-Make sure that you have all your basics clear if not get a book in hand and get your basics in place.

B. XAT Preparation Strategy 2022 - 90 Days Schedule

XAT Strategy - First 10 days

Do one Mock test per day at least for the next 70 days.

Make sure that you have covered all your basics from the quant section as having a clear basis is essential when it comes to solving quant questions in the exam.

Also, make it a point to do a lot of reading. Read the newspaper every day as it will help you build your speed for reading comprehensions and also keep you updated on current affairs.

XAT Strategy - Next 10 days

Continue attempting mock tests but remember that analyzing your performance in the mock test is important too as it will determine the areas where you need to work.

Practice all the areas that you feel need work in the Quant, DI, and LR areas.

Work on your decision-making skills as when attempting the CAT exam you would need to have a good understanding of what questions to attempt and which ones to skip.

Also start working on building your vocabulary along with your reading. Make vocab cards or buy vocab flashcards and practice with them on a daily basis.

XAT Strategy - Next 20 days

Make sure that you continue working on your basics and also keep attempting mock tests. Although, you should increase your daily mock test from one to two. And don't forget to analyze your performance in these tests.

You should notice an improvement in your speed and accuracy of attempted questions by now. If not, then you need to immediately address this concern. As both speed and accuracy are important factors in the XAT exam.

Make it a habit of quickly reading the comprehensions or the passage while still analyzing the content provided. If you have been doing a daily reading by now you will notice that reading full sentences is not required to sense the entire content. You will learn to read only the relevant sections and scan through the irrelevant areas. This would help you save valuable time for responding to questions in the reading comprehension section.

XAT Strategy - Next 30 days

Now it's time for you to adapt yourself to the exam environment. To make yourself comfortable with the D-Day scenario take a clock and attempt questions in the similar manner in which you'd do in the exams.

Keep this practice up for the next 30 days. Also, don't forget to analyze each test after you attempt it. Analyzing your performance in the exam will help you improve on things that you are still lacking behind in.

Lastly, it is important that you remain calm during the test. Students often feel agitated, anxious, or nervous before or during the exam which usually messes up with their performance. A calm mind during the test will help you maintain your confidence and give your best.

XAT Strategy - Final 20 days

These are the last few days before the exam. So by now, you will have a clear understanding of what areas are your strength and which ones are your weak areas. You also must have developed strategies that you think would come in handy when solving questions in the exam.

Attempt mock tests and test out any or all strategies that you have come up with.

Analyze your performances and make sure that you are not faltering in any area that is your strength and see how well do your strategies fare up.

It is advisable to avoid attempt long and lengthy questions during your first attempt. Leave such questions and come back to them afterward. Leave any questions that take more than a designated time that you need to spend on any question.

