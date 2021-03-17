CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Latest Sample Paper, Revised CBSE Syllabus, Previous Year Papers & Other Important Resources for Class 12

CBSE: CBSE Board Exam 2021 to start from 4th May 2021. From this article, one can access the CBSE Date Sheet, revised CBSE syllabus, new CBSE sample papers, previous year papers, CBSE model answer sheet & other important articles for the preparation of the CBSE 12th board exam 2021. Not many days are left for preparation and during this time selective study plays a crucial role. The selective study suggests stress on critical topics from which questions have been frequently asked in previous CBSE 12th board exams. To determine important topics, concepts & questions, students need to analyse the previous year CBSE papers (at least 10 years) & the latest CBSE 12th sample papers (issued by CBSE). Bearing in mind the value of the previous year papers of CBSE exams & the latest CBSE 12th sample papers here we have provided all these resources. All these resources are the most important resources for the final preparation of the upcoming CBSE 12th board exams 2021 in less time.

CBSE has published new sample papers for class 12, based on the revised CBSE 12th Syllabus 2020-21. These are the most useful resources if you want to check the latest examination pattern of the CBSE 12th board exam. Also CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was revised & reduced by 30%. Many chapters and topics were removed. While preparing for CBSE 12th Board Exams 2021, students are recommended to keep the syllabus with them while doing preparation. Students should focus on topics mentioned in the syllabus for prompt preparation. With the links given above, one can easily access the resources. Jagranjosh.com has also provided other essential resources (for the preparation of all other important subjects) such as CBSE Notes, Important MCQs etc. These necessary resources are available in the CBSE section of jagranjosh.com.

