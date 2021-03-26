RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result 2021 OUT @rbi.org.in, Download Roll No. Wise List for Appointment in the Bank’s Chandigarh & Shimla Office

RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the final list of the selected candidates for the post of Assistant. All such candidates who appeared in the RBI Assistant 2019 Exam can now download the Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Chandigarh & Shimla Office through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The prelims exam for the aforesaid posts were conducted on 14 and 15 February 2020 and the mains was held on 22 November 2020. On the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online Test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Document Verification, the list of finally selected candidates for the above post have been uploaded to the official website.

How and Where to Download RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on Recruitment for the post of Assistant - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Chandigarh & Shimla Officeflashing on the homepage. It will take you to a new window. A notice will be displayed. Click on the ‘Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates’ link given in the notice. It will redirect you to a new window. A PDF will be opened. Download Roll Number Wise Select List for appointment in the Bank’s Chandigarh & Shimla Office and save it for future reference.

Download RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result 2021 PDF

Official Website

The selected candidates should note that the appointment letters will be sent by the Chandigarh Office to their postal addresses. The decision of the Bank in all matters pertaining to the selection process shall be final and binding on the candidates. Candidates can directly download RBI Assistant 2019 Final Result 2021 PDF by clicking on the above link.

